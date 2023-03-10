NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners reviewed the monthly landfill report during their Thursday meeting noting the need for litter pickup help.
Too, the report noted that registration has begun for those interested in participating in Henry County's annual litter roundup in April. This is the 25th year for the event.
The Henry County Solid Waste Management District is looking for helping to clean up 800 miles of roads.
Volunteers can register by calling 419-256-7343 or emailing to solidwaste@henrycountyohio.com while forms can be accessed at the district/landfill website at henrycountyohio.gov/188/Landfill-Litter-Prevention-Recycling.
This information was included in the monthly report submitted by the landfill's environmental facilities manager, Brad Young.
It also stated that intake for February at the landfill near Malinta totaled 127.7 tons with 71.8 tons of tires.
Young also informed commissioners that he has not received any complaints on the landfill's new tire disposal rates. These now range from 10 cents to 15 cents per pound, and were increased on March 1.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution authorizing a service agreement with Equivant, Canton, for Henry County juvenile Court. The cost is $119,033.50 for licensing, software maintenance and service.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract extension between Henry County Job and Family Services and Cathy Zwyer, Henry County Family and Children First Council coordinator. The cost is not to exceed $15,000 from March 1-Feb. 29, 2024.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Americas Generators, Miami, Fla., for purchase of a generator for Van Wert County through a Homeland Security grant. The cost is $88,175. Van Wert County will cover $17,109. Henry County's EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1 grants.
• approved a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
