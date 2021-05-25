NAPOLEON — A jury here has awarded a local family a large judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit.
The civil trial was concluded recently in Henry County Common Pleas Court in the case of Shyann Johnson, 206 Pearl St., Defiance, and Logan Dickerson, Napoleon, vs. Henry County Hospital and others.
The suit also named Jessica Durham, C.N.M. and Riverview Women's Care, which is part of the hospital, as defendants.
Following a unanimous 8-0 verdict for the plaintiffs, the jury made an award of $10 million to the plaintiffs whose child, Ella-Marie Dickerson, died in 2015 of asphyxiation shortly after birth at Henry County Hospital.
The verdict included $6 million for "grief and anguish," according to the plaintiffs' attorney, Chad Tuschman of Toledo, and $4 million for the "loss of consortium" of their daughter.
"We were thrilled (with the verdict) because justice was served," Tuschman told The Crescent-News Tuesday. "It was a long time with six years coming from the date of the tragic passing of this beautiful baby girl."
The trial took seven days and included a variety of testimony, including that of the parents.
"It was extremely difficult to get through that testimony," Tuschman explained. "They lost a baby girl here."
A message seeking comment was conveyed to defense attorney Patrick Cavanaugh of Toledo, on Monday, was not returned. However, Henry County Hospital CEO Kristi Barnd offered this statement to The Crescent-News Tuesday evening:
"The most important and tragic fact about this situation is that a baby died in our hospital while being delivered in 2005. While we deal with life-and-death situations daily, that doesn't make it easier, and our hearts are broken for this family.
"We are working to reach a final settlement of the medical malpractice case that was filed after the death. Given that this settlement is not yet finalized, this statement is all we plan to say about the matter."
The trial was presided over by retired Wood County Common Pleas Judge Reeve Kelsey. Henry County Common Pleas Court Judge John Collier recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
While a jury of eight decided the case in the plaintiffs' favor, the defendants retain the right to appeal to the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima.
The plaintiffs would be entitled to a hearing there if an appeal is filed. They must file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the verdict.
On Monday, Kelsey denied two motions filed by the defendants, including one which asked for a "stay of proceedings to enforce judgment."
The case goes back several years in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
An initial case was filed by the plaintiffs in 2016 with eight defendants named, including the three mentioned above. But they dismissed this suit in 2018, and the case was refiled in May 2018 with only three defendants named.
The case continued with a number of motions and settlement conferences over the past three years before finally coming to trial this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.