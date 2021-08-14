Jr fair royalty
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

The Henry County Fair got underway Thursday, with the crowning of the 2021 Junior Fair Royalty. Seen here from left are: Collin Fedderke, Ambassador; Samantha Engler, Ambassador; Cody McDougle, Junior Fair King; Alexis Johnson, Junior Fair Queen; Kalleigh Fry, Ambasador; Tia Ellkington, Ambassador.

