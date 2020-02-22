• Henry County
Joint meeting:
The city of Napoleon will hold a special joint meeting of the safety and human resources committee with Freedom, Napoleon and Harrison townships, as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and the village of Florida. The meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
Topics will include a review of EMS costs and revenues.
