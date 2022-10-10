NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital here will be discontinuing two service lines later this year, according to a press release issued by the hospital.
Massage therapy services operated by the hospital will close on Nov. 1. The Help Center, which provides mental health services, will close on Dec. 1.
“The healthcare industry continues to suffer from the financial impact of rising labor and supply costs while grappling with ongoing reimbursement challenges," stated Kristi Barnd, CEO of Henry County Hospital. "Unfortunately, these circumstances have led to difficult decisions throughout the industry regarding the continuation of services."
While the hospital will no longer own and operate the massage therapy department as of Nov. 1, it hopes to continue offering services by leasing the space to an independent massage therapist, the press release noted. More information will be shared once details have been finalized.
The Help Center is working to transition current patients to other mental health care providers in the community.
"The providers at The Help Center have delivered an excellent service to the patients of this community for many years," said Barnd. "This unfortunate decision is the result of the challenging reimbursement landscape we are in.
Patients who have questions or need assistance transitioning to new service providers are encouraged to call the hospital at 419-592-4015.
Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, has served the surrounding community for more than a century. For more information about Henry County Hospital visit www.HenryCountyHospital.org or call 419-592-4015.
