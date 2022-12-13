NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital (HCH) Orthopedics here has announced that Dr. Jacob Miller has joined its team of providers.
Dr. Miller specializes in sports medicine and began seeing patients on Dec. 7.
He has extensive experience in the diagnosis, treatment and surgical repair of sports-related injuries, according to a HCH press release. Miller will offer patients a variety of procedures that were not previously available at HCH, including meniscus repair and debridement, ACL reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, bicep and triceps repair and distal clavicle excision.
“We are excited to begin offer sports medicine services in Henry County,” stated Kristi Barnd, CEO at Henry County Hospital. “There is definitely a need for this type of care, and we are grateful to have a provider of Dr. Miller’s caliber leading this effort.”
Dr. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan and a doctorate from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed an orthopedic surgery residency at University of Toledo Medical Center and a sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center. Henry County Hospital Orthopedics specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of orthopedic injuries. Henry County Hospital is located at 1600 E. Riverview Ave. in Napoleon and has served the surrounding community for over a century.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.