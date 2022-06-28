NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jim Nowaczyk as chief financial officer (CFO) and Kim Danser as certified nurse midwife.
In his role as CFO, Nowaczyk assists the leadership team with establishing goals, strategies, growth plans and policies to ensure Henry County Hospital’s financial viability.
Prior to joining Henry County Hospital, Nowaczyk worked as the director of financial services for ProMedica Health System. He also has experience in managed care, revenue cycle consulting and the clinical side of the healthcare industry.
“Financial stability is one of the key pieces that allows Henry County Hospital to deliver high-quality care to local communities, and maintaining that stability is one of our leadership team’s top goals,” said Kristi Barnd, chief executive officer at Henry County Hospital. “Jim brings a wealth of experience to the CFO position, and we are grateful to have his knowledge and expertise to guide us as we work to achieve HCH’s financial goals.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to work at a community hospital that is patient centered and invested in community growth and wellness,” Nowaczyk shared.
Nowaczyk holds a master’s degree in finance, a bachelor’s degree in health care and administrative services, and an associate degree in respiratory therapy all from the University of Toledo. He is also certified in Lean/Six Sigma methodologies and has volunteered his time with the Michigan Hospital Association Patient Quality and Accountability Committee.
As a certified nurse midwife at Riverview Women’s Care, Danser is qualified to provide care for women in all stages of life.
“We are excited to have Kim join our team of women’s care specialists,” said Kristi Barnd, chief executive officer at Henry County Hospital.
Danser earned an associate degree in nursing from Alfred State College, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Roberts Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in nursing/midwifery from SUNY Stony Brook. She holds certification through the American College of Nurse Midwives and has birth doula training with Doulas of North America.
Danser has 27 years of experience in women’s health care, working in labor and delivery and post-partum. She has also served as a lactation counselor. Prior to joining Henry County Hospital, Danser worked in women’s health at Wyoming County Community Health System in upstate New York.
Danser is accepting new patients. To learn more about the services available at Riverview Women’s Care at Henry County Hospital or to schedule an appointment, call 419-599-0055.
