NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has announced that it will be discontinuing its labor and delivery services with the Birthing Care Services department closing at 7 p.m. on April 28.
“The decision to discontinue labor and delivery services at our hospital has been a difficult one,” stated Kristi Barnd, CEO of Henry County Hospital. “We made every effort to keep the department open, but given the stresses on healthcare systems locally and nationally, including workforce shortages, physician recruitment, ongoing reimbursement challenges, and a declining birth rate we must pursue a more sustainable path forward.”
Henry County Hospital will continue to offer comprehensive women’s healthcare services through Riverview Women’s Care including prenatal and postpartum services. Essential services such as ultrasound and lab work will also be continued.
Henry County Hospital would like to note the following:
• obstetrics patients currently in the care of Henry County Hospital and/or Riverview Women’s Care providers will be contacted directly. Patients with questions should contact their provider.
• expectant mothers will continue to have a choice for obstetrics care at several hospitals within a 20-mile radius of Henry County Hospital.
• patients experiencing a medical emergency — obstetrics-related or otherwise — should not hesitate to visit the Henry County Hospital emergency room after the closure. The hospital has an experienced emergency department team trained to provide emergency medical care and, if needed, will make arrangements for a transfer.
“We are incredibly grateful for the excellent care our labor and delivery staff has provided in Henry County for many years,” Barnd stated. “Providing quality care that meets the needs of the local community remains the hospital’s top priority. We hope to provide a seamless transition for our patients and staff.”
Patients who have questions or need assistance during this transition are encouraged to call the hospital at 419-592-4015.
Henry County Hospital, located at 1600 E. Riverview Ave. in Napoleon, has served the surrounding community for over a century. For more information about Henry County Hospital visit www.HenryCountyHospital.org or call 419-592-4015.
