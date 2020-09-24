henry county proclamation photo

Henry County commissioners have joined other counties in recognizing Friday as Disabled American Veterans Day. A proclamation issued by commissioners notes the organization’s 100th anniversary, having been formed in Cincinnati on Sept. 25, 1920, by World War I veterans. Displaying the proclamation with Julie Lerch of Henry County’s veterans service office are, from left: commissioners Jeff Mires, Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt.

