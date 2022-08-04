Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Inc.; German-Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio; the Henry County Agricultural Society; Henry County Historical Society; Liberty Center Historical Society, Inc.; Liberty Center Public Library; Malinta Community Historical Society, Inc.; McClure/Damascus Township Historical Society and Napoleon Public Library (includes Florida and McClure branches) — informally known as the Henry County Heritage Alliance — have signed on for a collaborative project to bolster history preservation.
The group has discussed the purchase of a cloud-based software subscription for a “collections management systems” (CMS) to be shared by the local genealogical and historical societies, libraries and other types of organizations with collections related to Henry County’s past, according to a press release issued by the Henry County Heritage Alliance.
Individuals from a few of the mentioned groups are being trained on the program and they’re adding their objects into it. Collectively, the entries total almost 900, the release noted.
The Robert Morrison Charitable Fund will support this countywide collaborative project for a five-year period, which had started in year 2021. Funding after that could be with grants, sponsorships, public contribution or organization participation fees. The total cost per year for the shared program is $449.99. The Liberty Center Historical Society accepted to be the financial agent for this collaborative project and will accept any monetary donations specifically directed to it (noted for the Henry County Heritage Alliance).
The lead coordinator on this collaborative project is Peggy Bohls. She has been involved as a local historian for the past 25 years when she started volunteering for the Henry County Historical Society in various capacities. In 2009, she co-founded the Four Corners Historical Cooperative, Inc., which owns and manages the Four Corners Heritage Center in Grelton. Bohls also is secretary and treasurer with the Malinta Community Historical Society, Inc., and is knowledgeable in the various aspects of museum studies and historical organizations.
She encourages anyone interested in antiques, genealogy, local history and solving mysteries to contact her to help with this collaborative project. Questions can be directed to her via email at pbohls@email.com or cell phone 419-966-1648.
