NAPOLEON — The Henry County Health Department will kick off adult flu shot clinics on Oct. 5 and 7, available to everyone 19 years and older by appointment at the Henry County Health Department, 1843 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.

Most insurance companies cover the cost of flu vaccinations, so bring your insurance card and a form of identification.

Shots will be given by appointment on Oct. 5 and 7 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. each day. Call 419-599-5545 to schedule an appointment.

If you are unable to make a kick off clinic, the health department will be offering flu shots by appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

