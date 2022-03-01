NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
Indicted were:
• Christopher Wallace, 38, New Bavaria, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
• Jeffrey Cowell, 18, Napoleon, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony.
• Morgan Jones, 21, McClure, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Caleb Bockelman, 20, Napoleon, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Cortney Hackney, 29, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Schramm II, Defiance, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Rader, 38, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, for three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Williams had been indicted last month by a Henry County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Those cases are pending a pretrial hearing on March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.