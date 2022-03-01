NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Christopher Wallace, 38, New Bavaria, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

• Jeffrey Cowell, 18, Napoleon, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony.

• Morgan Jones, 21, McClure, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Caleb Bockelman, 20, Napoleon, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Cortney Hackney, 29, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Schramm II, Defiance, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• William Rader, 38, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, for three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Williams had been indicted last month by a Henry County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Those cases are pending a pretrial hearing on March 9.

