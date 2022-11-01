NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned an attempted murder charge in a recent strangulation case.
In all, 15 persons were indicted by the same grand jury, including two in an alleged kidnapping/burglary incident and another involved in a 2021 traffic crash that caused serious injuries (see below).
Craig Heuerman, 47, New Bavaria, was indicted for attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and intimidation of a witness, a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that during an incident at Sager’s Bar in Holgate, Heuerman strangled another man, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers. The victim was checked out medically, but not hospitalized, authorities noted.
Howe-Gebers described the incident as “an altercation with strangulation,” and told The Crescent-News that since then he “made threats to the owner of the bar.” That alleged behavior resulted in the intimidation of a witness charge.
Also indicted were Miguel Garcia, 55, Napoleon, and Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon. Each is charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Sept. 25 they forced their way into another man’s home in Napoleon, assaulted him and forced him to take them to get gasoline.
Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and his case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 15. Bond was set at $45,000.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned next week.
Both were being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
In an unrelated case, Victor Magallanes, 32, Leipsic, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 15 he caused a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 109, south of Malinta, while under the influence. The other driver, Noah Buchenberg, 25, Napoleon, was seriously injured as was Magallanes.
“He (Buchenberg) was hospitalized with significant injuries, and still has some lasting injury,” said Howe-Gebers.
Initially, authorities had reported that Magallanes was a passenger in the vehicle. However, he was determined during the investigation to be the driver.
Therefore, his passenger, Rachel Hammond, 31, Swanton — who was initially reported as the driver — also was indicted for obstructing official business and obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony.
Also indicted were:
• Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, for endangering children, a third-degree felony.
• Gabriel Ross, 33, Bryan, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, a each a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
• Holli Barrett, 31, Toledo, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
• Phillip Lopez, 35, 919 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony.
• Mario Ramirez, 32, Deshler, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Russell Cain IV, 28, Bryan, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alex Metz, 34, 1024 Harrison Ave., Defiance, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, for two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
