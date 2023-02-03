NAPOLEON — An investigation into a Henry County child custody case led to a drug-related probe and the subsequent indictment of a Liberty Center couple here.
Eight other persons also were indicted by the same county grand jury (see below).
Jessica Downing, 32, Liberty Center, and Gregory Kalvitz, 43, Liberty Center, each are charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony with specifications for the forfeiture of a gun, property and a vehicle; endangering children, a third-degree felony; and interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges allege that they were found in possession of more than 7,000 grams of marijuana discovered during the execution of a search warrant of a building separate from their residence on Henry County Road 4 northeast of Liberty Center, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers,
The investigation began when authorities were looking for the couple's eight-year-old daughter who had been taken into protective custody by the Henry County Job and Family Services due to drug-related and allegations concerning her father's behavior. When the child didn't make appointments or attend school, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force went looking for her, eventually finding her and her parents in Cleveland.
The mother and father were returned to Henry County by law enforcement officers and were being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Each has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Henry County Common Pleas Court. Kalvitz's case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 1 while Downing's is scheduled on Feb. 14.
According to Howe-Gebers, a gun, car, ATV and two campers are subject to forfeiture under the indictment.
As far as the marijuana-growing investigation, Howe-Gebers indicated that this was brief and unexpected.
"It all started with the interference with custody and went off from there," she explained, noting that things came together in about two days time.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office later received help from the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit in investigating the case, according to Howe-Gebers.
Also indicted were:
• Brandon Bailey, 40, Napoleon, for burglary, a second-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly broke into the home of a female acquaintance in Florida on Jan. 9, spitting on the investigating Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy and assaulting him, according to Howe-Gebers.
• William Veigel, 67, Liberty Center, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly strangled a female live-in acquaintance at his residence on Jan. 8 and threw an iron skillet at her, Howe-Gebers explained.
• Thomas Sizemore, 34, Napoleon, for four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He allegedly had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 on several occasions.
• Nathaniel Hathaway, 28, Hamler, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a weapons forfeiture specification, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ciara Parks, 34, Deshler, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Amber Clark, 37, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Stephanie Gray, 39, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jorge Valadez, 21, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.