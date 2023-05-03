GRELTON — A fire near here Wednesday morning in Henry County completely destroyed a single-story home.
The Damascus Township-McClure and Monroe Township-Malinta fire departments were summoned to N-695 Township Road 6 — located just northeast of Grelton, and between Malinta and McClure — around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The manufactured home there was reported as "fully involved" when firefighters arrived. By noon, the fire — fanned by a significant west wind — had completely destroyed the home.
A passerby who snapped a photo of the burning home said he had seen the smoke from U.S. 6, which is located just north of the residence, and drove to the residence.
The occupants were out of the home, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy at the scene, and were unharmed.
The fire was intense enough to ignite the remnants of a large tree trunk nearby that had been lopped off some time ago. Located some distance east of the home, the trunk continued to burn around noon, well after the home was reduced to a smoldering pile of debris.
Besides firefighters from Malinta and McClure, others from Deshler and Milton Township in Wood County assisted at the scene as well.
Fire vehicles and equipment blocked road 6, between Road N and U.S. 6, while firefighters were working. A fire hydrant at roads 6 and N also was used to provide water.
The home is owned by Melanie Wulff, according to the Henry County Auditor's Office real estate inquiry site.
