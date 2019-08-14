Among the sheep show winners at the Henry County Fair were, front row, from left: Robbie Lamb, first place market essay lamb, first place market lamb; Tyler Rohrs, second place showmanship, third place overall, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; and Adrianna Meyer, third place intermediate showmanship, reserve grand champion ram, second overall intermediate outstanding livestock showmanship. Back row, from left: Aiden Helmke, second place intermediate showmanship, reserve grand champion overall ewe, first place intermediate outstanding livestock exhibitor; Therese Taylor, grand champion overall ewe lamb, first place intermediate class; Drew Helmke, first place senior showmanship, reserve grand champion market wether; and Maddie Sattler, first place beginner showmanship.
