During the Henry County Fair, the junior fair king and queen where chosen Thursday afternoon. The queen is Amanda Wiemken, a 2019 Liberty Center High School graduate. The king is Camern Fedderke, a 2019 Napoleon High School graduate. Today’s fair festivities include a draft horse pull at 1 p.m. and a truck pull at 6 p.m. Saturday’s activities include a field stock tractor pull at 10 a.m. and the NTPA National Tractor/Regional II Truck Pulls at 6:30 p.m. The Tomato Festival Parade and Pageant get underway at 6 p.m. Sunday. The fair ends Aug. 15.

