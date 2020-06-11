NAPOLEON — Henry County's annual fair here will be reduced to two events at an undetermined time due to the coronavirus situation.
The county's fair board met Wednesday night and approved a resolution limiting the fair to the junior fair and non-spectator harness racing, according to Josh Rettig, president of the senior fair board.
The Henry County Fair had been scheduled this year from Aug. 13-20.
Opinions were expressed on both sides of the matter, but Rettig noted in a press release that "current guidelines due to COVID-19 are financially restricting. The board also discussed the health and safety of the residents of Henry County that could be in attendance, either as a spectator, participant or volunteer."
The decision was a difficult one, he added.
"This decision was one of the hardest that has been made in the 167-year history of the Henry County Fair," Rettig stated in the press release. "The board felt this decision was necessary in order to preserve the fair for years to come."
No dates for the aforementioned events have been scheduled, but Rettig noted in an interview Thursday that these might be determined within a couple weeks as well as related guidelines. The two events may be handled separately, he indicated.
"It sounds more than likely they will be separated out," Rettig said. "The big thing is because of the social distancing guidelines we're trying to limit the amount of people we have there at one time."
He noted that the decision "kind of came down to basically the health and safety of the community. Simplicity probably weighed a big portion of it — trying to keep it simple with the guidelines we're going to have to follow."
Sustaining events financially under those guidelines could prove difficult as well, he added.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office recently announced that fairs which continued on would receive $50,000 to offset the impact of the coronavirus situation. Counties that canceled their fairs altogether would receive $15,000.
Henry County qualified for the $50,000 amount, according to Rettig.
"The letter we got from the ODA (Ohio Department of Agriculture) said if your fair moved ahead with a junior fair this year, you would get $50,000 from the state," he said, adding that the junior fair generally is "more expense than income. That's why it's nice to have all the other stuff that goes with it."
Rettig noted that the senior fair board is working with the county health department, Henry County's OSU Extension Office and junior fair board.
Details concerning the junior livestock show are being worked out with livestock facilities, according to Rettig. Participants are asked to contact the county fair office (419-592-9096) if they have questions.
"We want to thank everybody who's helped us and worked with us to come to this decision, especially Laura Rolhf, extension educator, and the health department department," said Rettig. "We're still working on plans, and we'll try to have those released in a couple weeks."
Elsewhere locally, Paulding County has canceled its fair that had been scheduled for June 13-20 while Putnam County is proceeding with a limited fair from June 22-27 and Defiance County is planning to convene its annual event from Aug. 22-29 with details being worked out.
