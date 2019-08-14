Rabbit show winners 1
Peter Greer/C-N Photo

Henry County Fair rabbit show winners include, front row, from left: Sara Bok, reserve grand champion roaster; Kelsey Schweibert, second place roaster, third place regular showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Lexie Miller, first place beginner showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor; Natalie Cavanaugh, second place junior showmanship, reserve champion mini-rex, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor. Middle row, from left: Madison Moor, first place senior showmanship; Karman Chaffee, best in show, best tour class; Jordan Arps, reserve grand champion six class. Back row, from left: Elyse McMaster, second place senior showmanship, first place senior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Brice Prigge, grand champion four class, first place senior outstanding livestock exhibitor; Grace Swary, grand champion pen of three.

