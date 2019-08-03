NAPOLEON — It’s time for summer’s last blast with the 166th annual Henry County Fair on Aug. 8-15.
This year’s fair will again feature several events to pack the grandstands including the Grand National Tractor and Truck Pulls on Aug. 10 and the country concert on Aug. 12. This year’s concert will feature county music star Joe Diffie at 8:30 p.m. Diffie is known for such chart-toppers as “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “Third Rock from the Sun” and “Bigger than the Beatles.” Opening for Diffie will be Brent Lowry at 7 p.m. Lowry’s songs include “American Flag” and “That’s Life.”
Admission to the fair is $8, with children age 12 and younger admitted for free. Season passes are $25.
There are ongoing events throughout fair week. The historical area will be open throughout the fair and model trains will run in the depot. Monday-Wednesday of the fair there will be a corn scavenger hunt, with decorative corn cobs being placed throughout the golf cart path. Only entrants into the scavenger hunt can pick up the cobs to be awarded points.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. Aug. 8. Helping kick off the first day of the fair will be the crowning of the junior fair king and queen at 4 p.m. in the ag hall. Those wanting something a little sweet can stick around as the baked goods auction will start taking bids at 5:30 p.m. in the ag hall.
Rounding out opening night is the cheerleading competition in the grandstands. The contest has 10 divisions.
On Aug. 9, there will be a woodcarver at the south end of the fairgrounds in the afternoon. Other entertainment during the day includes a performance by Julie’s Dance Studio at 6 p.m. in the ag hall.
Registration for the truck pull will then be held at 2:30 p.m. in the infield, with the pull at 6 p.m. at the grandstands.
Woodcarver Tony Burroughs will be back all day Aug. 10. Additional entertainment includes the open horseshoe pitching contest at 10 a.m. with registration at 9:45 p.m. and the salsa taste off in the floral hall at noon.
The big draws of the day are the pulls.
The field stock tractor pull will take place at 10 a.m. in the grandstand. Registration is at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, the Grand National Tractor Region II Truck Pull will draw in crowds at 6:30 p.m.
One of the biggest parades in the region will march into the fairgrounds on Aug. 11. The Tomato Festival Parade and Pageant will start at 6 p.m. downtown and make its way to the grandstand. This year’s theme is “Summer’s Last Blast, the Henry County Fair.”
The parade isn’t the only excitement.
The men’s and women’s horseshoe tournament also will be at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $3 and registration is before 9:45 a.m. at the log cabin site.
The Tinora Young Farmers Kids’ pedal tractor pull will be at 1 p.m. in the livestock show arena. Registration is at noon. The entry fee is $1. A cornhole tournament also will be held at noon at the horseshoe pits. There will be a tournament for adults and youth. Entry fee is $20 per team for adults.
New inductees into the Henry County Agriculture Hall of Fame will be named and honored at 2:30 p.m. at the ag hall. These are individuals who have made a deep impact on the agricultural community of the county.
Other entertainment on Aug. 11, leading up to the parade include performances by the Genoa Legion Band from 3-4 p.m. and the Napoleon Community Band from 5-6 p.m., both at the gazebo.
There will be a lot of vehicles around the fair on Aug. 12. At 1 p.m. there will be a golf cart rodeo on the grounds. During the rodeo there will be teams of two. The passenger will get six uncooked eggs. Passenger will have to hold an egg on a spoon while the driver navigates a course. From 6-8 p.m. a car show will be at the grandstands. Registration for the car show will be from 6-7 at the Huddle Road entrance.
4-H youth will show off their culinary skills during the tasting bee at 5:30 p.m. in the ag hall. Individuals can get some tasty treats before heading over to hear David Grahn in the gazebo starting at 6 p.m.
The county concert, featuring Diffie and Lowry, will kick off at 7 p.m. Individuals should get there early for good seats.
Aug. 13 is senior day at the fair with free admission for individuals age 65 and older, veterans and their spouses and those with developmental disabilities.
There will be senior citizen events from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent. Events include a lunch sponsored by the Bert G. Taylor Post 300 and entertainment by Spittin’ Image. For complementary lunch tickets, contact the Henry County Senior Center at 419-599-5515.
At 10 a.m., there will be a decorated golf cart contest. Categories include: fair theme, famous character, animal and patriotic.
There will be an antique tractor show and games in the historical area at 1:30 p.m.
Starting at 2 p.m., there will be several programs held in the ag hall. Programs include Nostalgia Vocal Entertainment at 2 p.m. “households antiques & what makes them valuable” at 3 p.m. and “Drones on the Farm” at 4 p.m.
A free bean soup supper for veterans and their spouses will be at 4:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent.
Other events for the night include a performance by the Napoleon Community Band at 5 p.m. in the entertainment tent, Paul Sulpizio from 6-8 p.m. in the gazebo, the cookie auction at 6 p.m. in the ag hall and a line and square dance from 6:15-9:15 p.m.
Harness racing also will take part in the grandstands at 6:30 p.m. Vocalist Matt Richardson will perform between races.
Kids’ day is Aug. 14 at the fair, with special pricing on rides and several free activities.
There will be youth entertainment by Youth for Christ from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. in the entertainment tent. Imagination Station and Addie Faulhaber with John Deer will have programs from 1-3 in the tent, as well. The showman of showmen contest will be at 6 p.m. in the livestock show arena.
At 3:30 pm., will be the junior fair chore Olympics in the infield. The Henry County Master Gardeners will have a youth program in the ag hall from 3-4:30 p.m.The pond doctor will be in the ag hall at 5 p.m. and harness racing will be at the grandstand at 6 p.m.
Rounding out the entertainment for the night is a performance by Joe Killion from 6-8 p.m. in the gazebo and the golf cart blind challenge at 8:30 p.m.
There’s lots of excitement the final day of the fair on Aug. 15.
Starting things off right away at 9:30 a.m. is the junior fair livestock sale in the show arena. Sale order is rabbits, poultry, gallon of milk, sheep, goats, market beef, dairy market beef, market hogs and the horse item.
The golf cart scavenger hunt contest winner will be announced at noon. The Northwest Ohio Gymnastic Academy will perform at 4 p.m. in the entertainment tent.
Registration for the demolition derby will kick off from 5-7 p.m. with registration and inspection in the infield. The demolition derby will bring the fair to a crashing end at 7 p.m.
