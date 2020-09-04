NAPOLEON — Henry County's emergency management agency (EMA) director was given county commissioners' permission here Thursday to renovate storage space in preparation for coronavirus vaccine needs.
The area is in the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue, near the county health department, and was once occupied by East of Chicago Pizza. At present, the space is being used for storage by the EMA office and health department.
EMA Director Tracy Bush told commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday that he spoke with two firms about estimates. However, the project must be put out for bid, he added.
Commissioners scheduled a bid opening for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22. The requested project completion deadline will be Dec. 9.
Commissioner Glenn Miller told The Crescent-News Thursday that the renovation will provide space for a possible vaccination clinic, when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. ADA-compliant restrooms will be added as well.
"The intent is to use it initially for a vaccination clinic for the health department, because the way it's designed there's multiple sets of doors there and you can have ingress and egress," said Miller.
He and commissioners believe the project will qualify for federal CARES Relief Act funds made available through the state.
According to Miller, the cost could be more than $300,000.
Besides being used for vaccinations, Miller said the space could be used for Red Cross blood drives.
"We've kind of had to change how things happen in our buildings, and it's been difficult to accommodate the Red Cross for a blood drive," he commented. "There would be an area that we could hold a blood drive in."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer to discuss the status of the county government's general fund. He said revenue is up $327,000 this year when compared to the same period of 2019, however, he noted that a one-time transfer of $415,000 in funding for the now closed Country View Haven nursing home has helped bridge the gap. Too, he said expenses are down by $920,000. While some tax receipts are down, such as property taxes, sales tax receipts are up, according to Garringer.
• held a Zoom meeting with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance. She explained that $25 million in community development block grant "target of opportunity" funds is available statewide to cover coronavirus-related expenses of organizations providing public and social services. So far, Kinder Kampus Day Care, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Napoleon Area Schools and Northwest Ohio Food Bank have applied, but statewide applications only total $4 million, according to Deehr.
