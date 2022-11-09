NAPOLEON — Three tax levies were approved Tuesday by voters in Henry County.
Two renewal levies — for the county senior center and an ambulance district — each passed handily along with a new levy for fire and rescue services in Marion Township. The latter levy is 2.75 mills for five years.
Unopposed county races were for one county commissioner seat, county auditor, common pleas judge and common please judge/domestic relations.
Unopposed incumbents were Jeff Mires for commissioner, Elizabeth Fruchey for auditor and Amy Rosebrook for common pleas judge. The fourth unopposed seat was common pleas judge/domestic relations to which Melissa Peper Firestone was elected. She replaces Judge Denise McColley who is retiring.
Voter turnout in Henry County was 53%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Henry County:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D ....................................3,150
JD Vance, R .....................................6,999
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D ............................2,194
Robert Latta, R-inc. .........................8,119
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc. ........................8,324
Nan Whaley, D ...............................1,923
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D ........................2,272
Dave Yost, R-inc. ............................7,983
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc. ..........................7,813
Taylor Sappington, D .......................2,330
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D .............................2,203
Frank LaRose, R-inc. .......................7,930
Terpsehore Maras, I ...........................105
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D ..........................2,385
Robert Sprague, R-inc. ....................7,744
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc. ...................8,495
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc. .......................8,671
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D ........................2,599
Sharon Kennedy, R ........................7,605
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc. ..........................7,661
Terri Jamison, D ............................2,487
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc. .........................7,576
Marilyn Zayas, D ............................2,579
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc. .............8,281
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
Juergen Waldick, R..........................8,064
County offices
Common pleas judge
Amy Rosebrook, app.-inc. ................7,837
Common pleas judge/domestic relations
Melissa Peper Firestone ...................7,380
Commissioner
Jeff Mires, R-inc. ............................8,455
Auditor
Elizabeth Fruchey, R-inc. ................8,307
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 8,215; no, 1,788.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 8,486; no, 1,557.
Henry County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining senior citizens programs and facilities: yes, 7,254; no, 2,894.
Marion Township: an additional 2.75-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue personnel: yes, 373; no, 150.
Henry County South Joint Ambulance District: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal for operating expenses: yes, 2,540; no, 609.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.