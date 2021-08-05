NAPOLEON — Henry County elections officials have provided the final list of candidates and issues that met Wednesday's filing deadline for the Nov. 2. election.
A partial list was published in Thursday's Crescent-News.
Eight tax levies were filed in Henry County — including two requests for new taxation in Damascus and Liberty townships — in addition to the ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal that voters in four counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) will be asked to decide. That issue was filed in Fulton County.
The only other countywide levy is the health department's 1.2-mill, five-year renewal.
A number of contested races also surfaced, including seven candidates for four Deshler Village Council seats and six candidates for four Hamler Village Council positions.
Napoleon, however, saw four candidates file for the city's four open council seats in November.
Only two of the county's 13 township trustee races are contested, with seven candidates for two seats in Damascus Township (centered in McClure).
Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file for the fall election. Their names would not appear on the ballot, but would have to be entered by each voter.
The list of Henry County filings, which won't become official and finalized for the ballot until certified by the county's board of elections on Tuesday:
Boards of Education
Holgate Local
(elect two)
Darlene Hoffman (inc.)
Liza Gerken-Schuller (inc.)
Joseph Pennington
Liberty Center Local
(elect three)
Neal Carter (inc.)
Clark Myles
John Weaver (inc.)
Andrea Zacharias (inc.)
Napoleon Area
(elect three)
Marcia Bruns (inc.)
Ty Otto (inc.)
Ryan Crandall
Patrick Henry Local
(elect three)
Eric Bostelman (inc.)
Michael Kneuven (inc.)
Thomas Taylor
Municipal offices
Napoleon
Council
(elect four)
Joseph Bialorucki (inc.)
David Cordes
Lori Siclair (inc.)
Kenneth Haase (inc.)
Deshler
Council
(elect four)
Mark Feehan
Richard McCance (inc.)
Kolby Seemann
Clint Smith
James Suber (inc.)
Karen Weber
Michael Woods (inc.)
Florida
Council
(elect four)
Brenda Bost (apptd. inc.)
Julia Heilman
Jim Sharp (apptd. inc.)
Hamler
Council
(elect four)
Elly Bordea (apptd. inc.)
Gary Delventhal
Benjamin Holbrook
Brian Keith
Heidi Pinkham (apptd. inc.)
Candace Starkey (inc.)
Holgate
Council
(elect four)
Chris Healy
Brenda Kimmich (inc.)
Liberty Center
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Malinta
Council
(elect four)
Melanie Anderson
Deena Arreguin (inc.)
Emilio Medina
McClure
Council
(elect four)
Andrew Borck
George Miller (inc.)
Maribel Perry
New Bavaria
Council
(elect four)
Jacqueline Aelker (apptd. inc.)
Jeremy Sheets (apptd. inc.)
Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Bartlow
William Jackson (inc.)
Dennis Panning (inc.)
Damascus
Ryan Arno
Terence Green
Keith Johnson
David LaRoe
Joshua Rettig
Kyle Sworden
David Weilnau
Flatrock
Thomas Bortz (inc.)
Nicholas Franz (inc.)
Freedom
Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)
Alan Damman (inc.)
Harrison
John Babcock (inc.)
Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)
Liberty
David Mohler (inc.)
John Overmier (inc.)
Marion
Thomas Mangas (inc.)
Joshua Michaelis
Douglas Prigge (inc.)
Ronald Schwiebert
Monroe
Karl Klein (inc.)
John Rettig (inc.)
Napoleon
Kyle Borstelman (inc.)
Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)
Pleasant
Andrew Clady (inc.)
Andrew Hoffman (inc.)
Richfield
Richard Flowers (inc.)
Nicholas Rettig (inc.)
Ridgeville
Carlos Grieser (inc.)
Charles Haines (inc.)
Washington
John Patrick (inc.)
Julian Westhoven (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Henry County Health Department: a 1.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Damascus Township: an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue.
Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining the village swimming pool.
Deshler Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.
Harrison Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS service.
Liberty Township: an additional 0.75-mill, five-year for current expenses.
New Bavaria Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Pleasant Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
