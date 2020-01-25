NAPOLEON — Henry County is observing a big anniversary this year.
Named for Patrick Henry — one of the nation’s founding fathers — the county was created 200 years ago on April 1, although it wasn’t organized until 1834.
Henry County commissioners hosted a meeting among a few organizers Friday afternoon to discuss how to observe the bicentennial anniversary.
The Henry County Historical Society will hold several events in 2020 coinciding with the 200-year anniversary, according to society president Tom Jenny. They include:
• May 21, local history buff Dave Westrick will make a presentation called the “Road to Fallen Timbers,” an explanation of how Henry County became available for settlement following the famous military battle near present-day Maumee in August 1794.
• June 25, Tyler Berg will present “Taverns and Tunes,” explaining the Miami and Erie Canal’s impact on the region.
• July 30, Taylor Moyer, will make a presentation entitled “Villages, Arts and Cultures of Native Americans in the Henry County region.”
All three events will be held at the Hartman Log Home at the Henry County fairgrounds on the south side of Napoleon.
Thereafter, explained Jenny, kayaking/canoeing outings are planned on the Maumee River — on June 12, from Florida to Napoleon; and on July 10, from Napoleon to Waterville in Lucas County.
Guides for those trips will be historical re-enactors. Craig Spicer will portray a trader, while Moyer will be dressed as a Native American, according to the historical society.
Additionally, the society plans to hold observations at the Henry County fairground’s historical area on June 13-14 to help commemorate the county’s bicentennial and the organization’s 50th anniversary with artifacts on display. They include:
• “200 years of education,” to be featured at the schoolhouse.
• Civil War encampment at the Hartman Log Home.
• “200 years of country living,” to be highlighted at the log home.
• “200 years of transportation,” to be held during the Strawberry Festival on June 14. The society hopes to have cars and trucks from various decades, according to Jenny.
Meanwhile, “200 years of city living,” will be on display “during scheduled open house times” at the Bloomfield Home, at 229 W. Clinton St. in Napoleon.
In December, the historical society and Henry County Chamber of Commerce hope to team on a Christmas tree ornament featuring the Bloomfield Home Museum and the above anniversaries.
Jenny told Commissioner Glenn Miller that the historical society prefers to hold several events because it does not have the manpower to organize one large event.
“We wanted to go with some of our regular events, but gear them toward the 200th anniversary so we can kind of slot all of those in there rather than one big event,” said Jenny. “We just don’t have the manpower or the people to direct it anymore.”
Miller said commissioners will sponsor some bicentennial events, while Chamber Executive Director Joel Miller, who also attended Friday’s meeting, will be working with them on ideas and plans as well.
“We started talking about this a couple years ago,” explained Joel Miller, noting that the chamber “probably hit all the different historical societies, arts councils, those kind of groups and said, ‘hey this is coming up in 2020, is there something you want to do?’ because then maybe we’d try to plan putting them all together. But I’m not sure anybody really came up with much of anything until we’ve gotten closer. We’re working on a plan for a smaller event ... but that could be paired up with any number of different things. I think our vision was is that we’d help promote each other since they’re all in that vain, and if you had a number of smaller events through the year that were helping celebrate and beneficial to that particular organization, that’d be great.”
Suggestions and/or participation from other groups will be welcomed as well.
“We’re more than happy to let ... groups run with this, and then the commissioners’ side is, wherever can we get in to assist?” said Glenn Miller. “I know usually money’s an issue, and we’ll be able to find some in our budget.”
Commissioner Miller suggested trying to locate a copy of the legislation which created Henry County in 1820 and organized it in 1834. The latter became possible when the county’s population became sufficient, he indicated.
