NAPOLEON — The Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HOPE Services) met Aug. 19.
The board discussed continuing education requirements for members. Many traditional training events have been cancelled so far this year which has made obtaining the required continuing education credits difficult. A representative from the Ohio Association of County Boards (OACB) will be providing training at the Sept. 16 board meeting. The OACB’s annual conference scheduled for late November will be a virtual event.
Donna Saunders submitted her resignation from the board in June. The board opening is currently being advertised.
Steve Tucker, superintendent, updated the board on the current state of operations related to COVID-19. He stated that county boards, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have submitted a plan to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), which would provide approximately $74 million in relief funding to residential services providers across the state.
Providers of adult day services received similar financial relief in March. The board’s contribution (referred to as local match) is estimated to be $16,000.
Tucker also noted that the board provided approximately $5,500 in financial support in order to cover payroll related expenses to keep competitive employment staff employed, and providing services to individuals, during the first month of the crisis.
At this time, the majority of board services are still being provided remotely (i.e. via Zoom or telephone), but the office remains open and in-person meetings are taking place, when appropriate, following guidelines recommended by the state and Henry County Health departments. Tucker stated that like all employers, students returning to school will likely present many challenges for parents so the board is committed to remaining flexible to meet whatever the future might hold.
Tucker noted that there are several major capital projects which the board will need to address in the next few years.
The administration building’s roof will need to be replaced, as well as the parking lot. Housing staff, recently relocated from a previously leased location, will require some modification to the existing office layout.
Randy Barnes, Special Olympics coordinator, explained that practices for Special Olympics activities are taking place as permitted and that participants have enjoyed returning to physical activity and getting to see friends and teammates in person.
Barnes also noted that the advocacy group Voices of HOPE has been keeping busy on several projects including; cleaning up the home of a veteran along with volunteers from the United Way of Henry County, landscaping the new Welcome to Napoleon signs, painting fire hydrants in the McClure area, as well as having daily Zoom chats to keep people connected during the COVID-19 crisis.
In other business, the board:
• accepting a quote for Information Technology Systems Infrastructure from EK Computer Inc., in an amount not to exceed $7,000.
• okayed the adjustment to various appropriations to the board’s 2020 budget.
• recognized Christina Clark for three years of service, Melisa Tiell for five years of service and Bob Keiffer for 25 years of service.
• approved a contract with Deb Butler, an addendum to the current contract for physical therapy Services for the early intervention program in an amount not to exceed $27,900 for the period Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.
• approved a contract with Defiance County Board of Commissioners and Defiance County Family and Children First Council, an addendum to the Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant for the period July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020, for an additional $560.48 in revenue, which increased the final grant revenue to $88,198.48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.