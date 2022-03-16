RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 23, just west of here injured two persons from Defiance.
The driver of a 2018 Ford Escape — Terry Clark, 56, 14735 Power Dam Road — was taken by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office which handled the crash investigation and report.
The passenger in his vehicle, Pamela Clark, 51, 14735 Power Dam Road, was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected serious injuries.
Clark's vehicle was eastbound on U.S. 6 when a southbound semi tractor-trailer on Ohio 66, driven by Bogdan Kapustynski, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., failed to yield the right-of-way at a posted stop sign at the intersection around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday. (Ohio 66 turns to the west at the intersection and joins U.S. 6 while the road then continues south as Road 23.)
Clark clipped the rear axle of Kapustynski's trailer, according to the crash report. The accident caused functional damage to the trailer and disabled Clark's vehicle.
Kapustynski was cited for failure to yield right of way at a posted stop sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.