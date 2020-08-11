HOLGATE — Two motorists were injured in a car/semi crash near here Saturday afternoon.

Devin Leitner, 22, 539 Defiance Crossing, Defiance, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.

Curtis Sibby Jr., 51, Perrysburg, also was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:56 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound car driven by Leitner went left of center and struck the trailer on a northbound semi driven by Sibby. The trailer then flipped on its side.

Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

