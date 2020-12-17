LIBERTY CENTER — A multi-vehicle crash a few miles southwest of here Wednesday morning on U.S. 24 injured one person seriously, closed half the road and involved several tractor trailers.
The crash occurred at 9:29 a.m. on U.S. 24, two miles west of Ohio 109, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office which handled the crash.
One person sustained possible serious injury, and was taken by a rescue squad to a hospital in Toledo, a source at the sheriff’s office indicated.
Rescue units from Napoleon, McClure and Delta were called to the scene which involved seven tractor trailer rigs and one other vehicle.
Authorities closed U.S. 24’s two westbound lanes for more than seven hours as the scene was processed and wreckage removed. According to one person who passed through the area hours after the crash, two semi trailers had spilled their contents, while a third had flipped over.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reopened the westbound lanes at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
A crash report had not been released to The Crescent-News as of Friday afternoon, so the names of the injured and drivers of the vehicles were unavailable.
Weather may have been a factor in the crash as snow fell Wednesday morning and created slick spots on many local roads and streets.
Light snowfall continued Thursday as well and created slippery conditions on many roads. A number of crashes were handled throughout the area on Wednesday and Thursday by local law enforcement agencies, some of them apparently weather-related.
Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender told The Crescent-News Friday that his office handled 15 crashes Wednesday and Thursday, although only the aforementioned accident on U.S. 24 resulted in serious injury.
He indicated that multiple crashes are common during winter’s first snowfalls.
Meanwhile, the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled nine crashes on the two days in its service area of Defiance and Williams counties, according to post commander Lt. Robert Ashenfelter. Seven of these were in Williams County.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office handled six crashes on the two days, according to Sheriff Doug Engel while the Defiance Police Department handled four crashes during a 72-minute period Wednesday morning when the snow began accumulating some, noted Police Chief Todd Shafer. However, the city police department didn’t handle any crashes on Thursday, he indicated.
