Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Henry County Bank vs. Amber Jeffers, Deshler; John Doe, unknown spouse, Deshler; Crystal McDowell, address unknown; unknown spouse and heirs of Thomas Jeffers, deceased, addresses unknown; unknown guardians of heirs of Thomas Jeffers, address unknown; unknown tenants and/or occupants of premises, Deshler; Henry County Commissioners, Deshler; Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Samera Stillwill, Napoleon. Other civil.
State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Timothy Stacey, Ironton. Other civil.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Juan Luis Gonzalez Garcia, Napoleon; Eugenia Gonzales, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. John Doe and/or Jane Doe, unknown successor of Arlene Ziegler trust; First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Defiance, AKA/DBA First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Defiance. Foreclosure.
Lutheran Homes Society Inc. DBA Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon, vs. Lonnie Winover, Napoleon. Other civil.
Journal entries
Kerri Torres, Defiance, vs Guadalupe Torres, Defiance. Divorce granted.
Erin Stephey, Napoleon, and Tony Stephey, Napoleon. Dissolution granted.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp —
Matthew Zirkes, et ux, to Samual Weiche, lot 3, Lombard Add.
Sherri Meyer to Erika Stouffer, et al, part parcel, 9.79 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Betty Hinesly to Brenda Smith, et al, lot 4, Original Plat.
Ridgeville Township —
Paul Schwenhagen to Paul Schwenhagen, trustee, part lot 30.
Charles Beck, et al, to Charles Beck, et al, trustees, parcel NW, 2 acres.
Olivia Junge to Tyler Kossow, et ux, lot 23; lot 17, John Scoffield’s Fourth Add.
Napoleon Township —
Cynthia Moehrman, et al, to Christopher Moehrman, et al, 37.92 acres.
Joseph Cordes to Joseph Cordes, et ux, 1 acre.
Esther Bischoff to Lavan Short II, lot 1, Bischoff Sub., 1.24 acres.
Norman Minnick, et ux, to Norman Minnick, et ux, lot 3, Leisure Oaks Sub.
Flatrock Township —
Lisa Coffman to John Carr, et ux, parcel NE PT NW NW, 1.64 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Emily Nagel to Emily Nagel, part lot 47, Original Plat.
