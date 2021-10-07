Henry County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Bischoff, 22, Napoleon, engineer and Lauren Saputo, 24, Napoleon, accountant.
Blake Fisher, 23, Malinta, construction and Alexis Boyer, 25, Malinta, nanny.
Bryce Baden, 31, Napoleon, electrical tech and Elizabeth Leitner, 31, Napoleon, machinist.
Alan Rosebrock, 58, Malinta, mechanic and Lois Kieffer, 56, Malinta, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Diana Wachtman, Henry County Treasurer, vs. Ricky Williams, Butler, Ind, et al. Foreclosure.
Diana Wachtman, Henry County Treasurer, vs. Matthew Clark, Holgate, et al. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Flower Hospital, c/o Credit Adjustments, 1250 Geneva Blvd., Defiance, vs. Aaron Crowley, Indian River, Mich. Other civil.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Cleveland, vs. Brittany Parsons, Napoleon. Other civil.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank USA, NA, vs., Jeffrey Briner, Liberty Center. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Andrew Rohrs to Matthew Litogot, 66' on Bryan's Pike, Sec. 35, 0.59 acre.
Micah Grime to Sharon Vondeylen, Lot 23, Bl. 1, Bockelman's Add. to 26 incl.
Louie Delgado, et al, to Levi Muncy, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.31 acre.
Napoleon —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, St. Augustine Cemetery, Sec. 24, 7.51 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Benjamin Waisner to Clay Waisner, et al, Sec. 16, 1.6 acres.
Florida Township —
Helen Norden (LE) to Helen Norden (LE), Lot one, Karsner's First Add., pcl. NE corner and vac. alley, 0.34 acre.
Helen Norden (LE) to Helen Norden (LE), Lot one, Karsner's First Add., pcl. SE corner, 0.29 acre.
Helen Norden (LE) to Tonlu, LLC, Lot one, Karsner's First Add., pcl. NE corner and vac. alley, 0.34 acre.
Helen Norden (LE) to Tonly, LLC, Lot one, Karsner's First Add., pcl. SE corner, 0.29 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, one acre.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Sec. 25., two acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Cemetery, Sec. 25, 1.34 acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, one acre.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, rectory, Sec. 25, 1.6 acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, school, Sec. 25, two acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, cemetery, Sec. 2, 1.1 acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Sec. 2, 0.2 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
Carolyn Richard, et al, to Carolyn Richard, trustee, Sec. 20, 20 acres.
New Bavaria —
Marvin Dulle to Sandra Dulle, Lot 4, Sec. 22.
Holgate Corp —
Frank Belmares, et ux, to Frank Belmares, et ux, Lot 317, original plat E 44', 318 and N 1/2 V A.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 70, original plat.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 71-72, original plat, church.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 73, original plat.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 70, original plat.
Johnny Carr, et ux, to Randy Lumbardo, Lot 12, L.L. Fruth's Add.
Rylee Shimmer to Candelario Valenzuela III, et al, E 1/2 Lot 10, Sonnenberg's Sub. & part of vac.
Anthony Mullett to Luann Mullett, Lot 10 Oedy First Add.
Luann Mullett to Anthony Mullett, et ux, Lot 10 Oedy First Add.
Anthony Mullett, et ux, to Tonlu, LLC, Lot 10, Oedy First Add.
Marion Township —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, cemetery, Sec. 11, 2.33 acres.
Hamler Township —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 1 and 2, ex's S 14' and 4 and 5, N pt ex.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, N. Pt. Hill's Second Sub., Lots A and B.
Harrison Township —
Lankenau Properties III, LTD., to Jeffrey Lankenau, pcl. Lot 36, Picket Fences, Phase V, Sec. 19.
Lankenau Properties III, LTD., to S.A.S. Group Co., pcl. Lot 37, Picket Fences, Phase V, Sec. 19.
Elwood Rebeau, et al, to Elwood Rebeau, Lot 100 L.G. Randall's First Add.
Elwood Rebeau, et ux, to Elwood Rebeau, Lot 105 L.G. Randall's First Add.
Elwood Rebeau, et ux, to Elwood Rebeau, NW SE ex pcls.
Liberty Township —
Ward Hogrefe, et ux, to Kathleen Hogrefe, Sec. 24, one acre.
Ward Hogrefe, et ux, to Kathleen Hogrefe, Sec. 24, 0.5 acre.
Kenneth Davis to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sec. 13, 4.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Matthew Hintz, et ux, to Austin Bachman, Lot 70, Texas, 71, 72, and part vac. street.
Richfield Township —
Gary Leveck to Dale Cole Sr., et ux, Pcl SE corner.
Bartlow Township —
Burdell Petersen to Burdell Petersen, trustee, Sec. 7, 5.76 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Sec. 13, 10.49 acres.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, church, Sec. 13, two acres.
Napoleon Corp —
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 101 and 102 N. pt, original plat, Church and PT.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 101 and 102 S. pt, original plat, school and PT.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 103 original plat, and Pt vac. alley.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 104, original plat.
Leonard Blair to Rev. William J. Kubachi, et al, trustees, Lot 125, original plat, S 94'.
Irma Lange to Jerry Lange, et al, Lot 17, Brickyard Sub., Sec. 14.
Joseph Aschemeier, et ux, to Stephanie Johnson, et al, Lot 15 Riviera Heights Sub. revised, Sec. 22.
Kevin Rippee, et al, to David Bullock III, et ux, Lot 104, Anthony Wayne Fifth revised-in tint, Lot 80.
Clarence Schwab Jr., et ux, to Deborah Hoops, trustee, Lot 37, R.K. Scott's First Add. and 38.
Clarence Schwab Jr., et ux, to Deborah Hoops, trustee, Lot 8, Bockelman's Second Add.
Deborah Hoops, trustee, to Deborah Hoops, trustee, Lot 8, Bockelman's Second Add.
Seth Izor, et ux, to Patrick Smith, et al, Sec. 14, 0.24 acre.
Claralyn McClain to Ryan Kent, Lot 103, Spengler's Add., E 10' and 104 W.
Kierestin Haake to Kirk Spieth, et al, Lot 21 Riviera Heights Sub., Sec. 22.
Norma Rebeau, et vir, Elwood Rebeau, Lot 31, Springwell's Add., N 1/2 and 32 N 1/2.
Joshua Ashbaugh, et ux, to Ashley Galliers, Lot 172, original plat N 38 1/2'.
