Henry County
Marriage licenses
Logan Wagner, 25, Holgate, laborer, and McKenzie Digby, 27, Holgate, RN.
Common pleas
Journal entries
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey and Tammy Taylor, both of Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $1,384.77.
SAC Financial Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Anthony Grisier, West Unity. Plaintiff awarded $4,734.50.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
William Hosman (dec.) to Dawn Hosman, lot 16, J. Knapp's First Add, add north half.
Wilma Williams (dec.) to Katherine Williams Wright, lot 5, Northwood Add.
Brian Nelson, et ux, to Brian Nelson, et ux, trustees, lot 8, Bauman's subdivision ex. east 10 feet.
Lamar Green to Community Living and Supportive Services, Pcl. northeast, 0.5 acres.
Larry Hockman, et ux, to Jon Hood, lot 4, Bockelman's First Add.
KSW-Landmark LLC to Beck's Construction LLC, Sec. 12, 1.3 acres.
Carol Hoeffel, trustee, to Amy Pfeiffer, et al, (John Hoeffel, et ux), Chelsea Condominiums family unit 45.
Sheila Rabe to Sheila Rabe, trustee, et al, lot 105, Riviera Heights Sub., Fifth Add.
Napoleon Township —
Clinton Heisler to John Martz, lot 12, original plat.
Glenn Dunbar (dec.) to Donna Dunbar, Sec. 31, 4.2 acres.
Washington Township —
Leo Zenz, et ux, to Walter Maunz, Sec. 18, 2.5 acres.
Walter Maunz, et ux, to same, Sec. 18, 8.1 acres.
Douglas Farrand to Ronald Swan Jr., Sec. 24, 3 acres.
Monroe Township —
John Storch to John Storch, trustee, Sec. 33, 78.9 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Garold Collins, et al, to Jamie Breece, lots 33 and 39, SD&J Stearn's Add.
Freedom Township —
Matthew McKenzie, et al, to Mark Elling, et ux, Sec. 16, 1.5 acres.
Brad Helberg to Lea Dulaney, et al, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
David Neiling, et ux, to Kurtis Kahle, Sec. 22, 0.7 acres.
Harrison Township —
Bernhard Michaelis to Bradley Michaelis, trustee, Sec. 27, 1.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Denise Firestone, et al, trustees, to Robert and Diane Mesteller Farm LLC, Sec. 22, 74.6 acres.
New Bavaria —
Denise Firestone, et al, trustees, to Robert and Diane Mesteller Farm LLC, Sec. 22, 0.5 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Melissa Roberts, et al, to Benjamin Heitman, lots 29-30, McClure Manufacturing and Machine.
