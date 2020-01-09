Henry County
Common pleas
On the docket
Paige Damman, Hamler, and child, vs. Theron Ledesma, Napoleon. Child support.
Eric Davis, Angola, Ind., vs. Leader Engineering Fab Inc., Toledo. Other civil.
Nancy Faber, Swanton, vs. Adam Schmitz, Napoleon. Other torts.
Louie Delgado, Archbold, vs. Kayle Grossheim, Archbold. Other civil.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bret Parsons, Napoleon. Garnishment.
Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC, Ewing, N.J., vs. Christopher and Katherine Moore, both of Malinta; the Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Erik and Kristi Johnson, both of Napoleon; Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; ATOU Enterprises, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Timothy Novak, McClure, vs. Paul Conklin, McClure. Other civil.
Journal entries
State of Utah Office of Recovery Services, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Bradlee Like and Amanda Townsend, both of Napoleon. Child support ordered.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Krista Dishop, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $39,507.40.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. El Mexico Escondido Corp., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $10,780.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Advance Precision Tool, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $707.20.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brian Rauch, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $471.81.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffery Johnson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $358.04.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Hamler Industrial Development, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $11,487.28.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chase Sweeney, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,054.25.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Sweets Just Sweets, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,865.38.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dav Cervantes, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,132.47.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Perrysburg Distribution Center LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $9,596.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Antonio Auto Electric, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $428.12.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Logan Malinowski, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $484.59.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bartoe and Associates LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $42,290.40.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Susan Page, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,493.63.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Diehl, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $15,850.89.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesse Herman, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,376.27.
Action Financial vs. Christina Stennett, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $964.01.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kathy Moulton, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $9,541.63.
Discover Bank vs. Charles Sigler, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,643.20.
Discover Bank vs. Margaret Hughes, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,826.96.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Eric Shaffer, Morenci, Mich. Plaintiff awarded $2,305.82.
