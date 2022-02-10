Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Tony Allen and unknown spouse if any, McClure, LVNV Funding, LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Charles Wilcox and Kelly Wilcox, Napoleon, and Champion Window Company of Toledo, Maumee. Foreclosure.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Timothy Weirich. Other civil.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Lori Horton, Adrian, Mich. Other civil/garnishment.
State of Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Beatrice Fox, Napoleon. Other civil/garnishment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank vs. Alicia Seavey. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Jennifer Butler. Money judgment granted.
Capital One vs. Elaine Bitzinger. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Jenni Allen. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Donald Badenhop to Danny Wiechers, et ux, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Marion Township —
Road Y Double E, LLC, to Selkat 5, LLC, Sec. 35, 45.93 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Scheckelhoff to DGBC Properties, LLC, Cottage LSD GRD Wilhelm Farm, Sec. 11.
Janice McCague to Micheale Brown, Sec. 19, 1.26 acre.
Liberty Township —
Leader Engineering-Fabrication to Duo Properties, LLC, Sec. 7, 6.06 acres.
Washington Township —
Wilfred Brinkman, et al, to Geraldine Brinkman, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
Geraldine Brinkman to Richard Aossey, et ux, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
McClure Corp —
William Roth, et ux, to William Roth, Sec. 27, 0.88 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Eugene Rosebrook, trustee, to Marlene Mohring, trustee, Sec. 15, 36.95 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Andrew Rosebrook, et al, Sec. 15, 36.95 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Andrew Rosebrook, Sec. 16, 17.56 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Andrew Rosebrook, Sec. 16, 12.53 acres.
Marlene Mohring, trustee, to Andrew Rosebrook, Sec. 16, 10.23 acres.
Andrew Rosebrook to Marlen Mohring, Sec. 16, 17.56 acres.
Andrew Rosebrook to Marlen Mohring, Sec. 16, 12.53 acres.
Andrew Rosebrook to Marlen Mohring, Sec. 16, 10.23 acres.
Andrew Rosebrook to Marlen Mohring, Sec. 15, 36.95 acres.
Daniel Rosebrook, et ux, to Marlene Mohring, Sec. 15, 36.95 acres.
Napoleon Corp —
Larry Ashbaugh, et ux, to Colleen Ashbaugh, Lot 32 Heller Donnelly's Second, W 52 33 W 52'
A&L Sidle, LLC, to Keith Ricker, Lot 16 Original Plat.
Gerold Miller, et ux, to Gerold Miller, et al, Lot 2, Steward Add., 90.57' X 98.38', Sec. 24.
