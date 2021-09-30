Henry County
Marriage licenses
Tyler Joice, 30, self-employed and Jordan Wiley, 29, pharmacy tech, both of Liberty Center.
Juan Reyes, 26, arborist, and Alexis Zachrich, 22, DSP, both of McClure.
Paul Sensabaugh, 60, farmer, and Cecilia Slane, 59, medical professional, both of Deshler.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Robert May, Napoleon, money judgment.
Sunderman & Rode, LLC, Deshler, vs. Lowell D. Walther & Marilyn K. Walther Family Trust, other civil.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, vs. Ricky Williams, Butler, Ind., foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Audrey Smith (LE) to Dean Smith, Sec. 34, 1.41 acres.
Freedom Township —
Jon Horner, et ux, to Jon Horner, Sec. 28, 1.28 acres.
Elmer Maassel, et ux, to Elmer Maassel, trustee, et al, Sec. 32, 1.71 acres.
Elmer Maassel, et ux, to Elmer Maassel, trustee, et al, Sec. 36, 39.68 acres.
Napoleon —
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Sec. 25, 59.1 acres.
David Birtcher, et ux, to Matthew Niese, Sec. 16, 3 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Darrell Myers to Mark Myers, trustee, Sec. 36, 68.97 acres.
New Bavaria Township —
David Thome, et al, to David Thome, Lot 1 pt. 2 pt. and 3, Sec. 22.
Marion Township —
Dale Siefker, et al, to Dale Siefker, Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Hamler Township —
Edward Pilger, et al, to Edward Pilger, Lot 101, Hill's Second Add. M Pt.
Harrison Township —
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Sec. 32, 1.39 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Sec. 29, 18.04 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Sec. 32, 33.51 acres.
Stephen Baughman, et al, to Gayla Baughman, Sec. 32, 59.17 acres.
Liberty Township —
Colleen Spiess to Gemco Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 110 acres.
Washington Township —
Marianne Baum to Marianne Baum, Sec. 33, 36.93 acres.
Jonathan Garno, et al, to Damien Blossom, Sec. 26, 1.43 acres.
Damascus Township —
Cathy Walters to Jill Kane, et vir, Sec. 30, 2.45 acres.
McClure Corp —
Maria Custer to Danny Pearson, Lot 18 Phillpot's First Add.
Evelyn Vance to Cynthiua Parks, et al, Sec. 27.
John Rudolph, et ux, to John Rudolph, Lot 77 McClure Mfg. and Machine.
Michael T. Beck Farms, Ltd., to Ridgeville Elevator, Inc., Replat Lots 213, 214, 215, 216 and vac. alley McClure, 4.17 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Barbara Schnabele (LE) to Renee Kaptur, Lot 24, outlot SD-J Stearns.
Renee Kaptur to Rex Tietje, et al, Lot 24, outlot SD-J Stearns.
Patrick Imm, et ux, to Corn City Regional Fire District, Lot 28A outlots.
Patrick Imm, et ux, to Corn City Regional Fire District, Pcl., 1.13 acres.
Ruth Gribbell to Gary Gribbell, et al, Lot 11A, outlots.
Napoleon Corp —
Murel Naveau, et ux, to Betty Naveau, Lot 21 Bockelman's Third Add.
James Howe, et ux, to James Howe, Lot 27, W. Daggett's Sub. outlot seven.
Annabelle Browning (LE) to Sally Furney, trustee, Lot 24, O.E. Huddle's Sub.
Brian Martinez to Brian Martinez, trustee, Lot 19, W. Sheffield's First Add. N. 70'.
Brian Martinez to Brian Martinez, trustee, Lot 20, W. Sheffield's First Add.
Melvin Meienburg to Mary Beth Meienburg, trustee, et al, Lot 17, Bockelman's Third Add.
Marlowe Witt, et ux, to Lisa Thompson, et vir, Lot 9 H, Yeager's Second Add.
Michele Hall to Cody Hall, Lot 42 Spengler's Add.
Kenneth Woods, et al, to Vicki Woods, Sec. 12, 0.27 acres.
Vicki Woods to Ryan Daman, Sec. 12, 0.27 acres.
Richard Panning to Green Haven Properties, LLC, Sec. 14, 0.35 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.