Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Box, 25, Liberty Center, laborer, and Kelli Roop, 27, Liberty Center, management.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Erin Stephey, Napoleon, and Tony Stephey, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Chablie Burchfield, Grelton, and Scott Burchfield, 512 Pearl St. Divorce.
Ridgeville Elevator Inc., Ridgeville Corners, vs. Walter Coy Jr., Stryker. Other civil.
Toledo Hospital, Toledo, vs. Arturo Garcia, Adrian, Mich. Garnishment.
Planet Home Lending LLC, Meriden, Conn., vs. Pearl Borton, as possible heir to the estate of Mary Fackler, Napoleon, and unknown spouse; Ohio Job and Family Services, Columbus; the Henry County treasurer, Napoleon; John Does, unknown heirs, legatees, beneficiaries of Mary Fackler and their unknown spouses and creditors, and the unknown spouse of Mary Fackler. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Traci Gerdeman, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $648.92.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Amanda Hogrefe, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $536.64.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Lisa Kruse to Danielle Ruskey, east 10 feet of lot 82; west 55 feet of lot 83, Spengler Add.
Gregory Kuhlman, et ux, to Heather Couts, et al, lot 114, Sheffield's Third Add.
Shannon Zellers to Gracefully Done Homes LLC, Sec. 14, 0.2 acres.
Raymond Manahan, et ux, to R&M Co., Sec. 13, 3.9 acres.
CMGJV LLC to Gregory Peper, trustee, lot 24, Spengler's Add.
Liberty Township —
Charles Ade (dec.) to Tania Ade, Sec. 25, 2.2 acres.
Ryan Zeiter to ZABZ LLC, Sec. 2, 22.9 acres; Sec. 35, 60.9 acres.
Washington Township —
Mark Bly to Benjamin Holt, et ux, Sec. 22, 2 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Kimberly Mansfield to Paragon Properties and Renovations LLC, lot 231, original plat.
Marc Ruskey to Noah Zachrich, et ux, lot 385, original plat.
Damascus Township —
Judith Weaver (dec.) to Richard Weaver, Sec. 12, 3 acres.
Jay Huddle Storage Inc. to Behrman Rolloffs LLC, Sec. 27, 7.6 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Sheriff Bodenbender to Wanda Manley, lot 41, original plat.
Harrison Township —
Carrie Eitzman to Jared Denman, et ux, Sec. 28, 1.2 acres.
