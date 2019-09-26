Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jeremy Nickels, 25, Napoleon, construction, and Kyleigh Brown, 21, Napoleon, cosmetologist.
Isaiah Pruitt, 21, Hudson, Mich., cement mason, and Megan Spencer, 21, Hudson, Mich., optometric technician.
Matthew Wagner, 31, Napoleon, electrician, and Katie Allen, 27, Napoleon, recruiter.
Robert Guerin, 48, Liberty Center, maintenance, and Ann Stateczny, 44, Liberty Center, RN.
Anthony Kelly, 24, Holgate, supervisor, and Alysha Briseno, 26, Holgate, debt collector.
LaTasha White, 30, Napoleon, security officer, and Eryka Wallance, 21, Napoleon, dietary.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Nicholas Rohrs, Napoleon, vs. Natalie Rohrs, Napoleon. Divorce.
Christine Seeman, Napoleon, and Bradley Seeman, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Todd Bryant, Napoleon, and Glenda Bryant, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Badenhop, Napoleon, and Jessica Badenhop, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Anthony Huener, Napoleon, and Ramona Jennings-Huener, Bowling Green. Divorce.
Heather Holloway, Napoleon, vs. Anthony Holloway Sr., Wauseon. Child support.
State of Utah Office of Recovery Services, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Bradlee Like and Amanda Townsend, both of Napoleon. Support enforcement.
Kelly Hahn, Petersburg, Mich., and Kent Hahn, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Theodore Nichpor, Napoleon. Other civil.
Cab East LLC, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Kevin Kern, Napoleon. Other civil.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mills, SC, vs. Jose Cavazos Jr., Holgate; Jane Doe, Holgate; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Race Haas, 32, Liberty Center, vs. Billie Jo Haas, 30, address unavailable. Divorce granted.
Josiah Hunt, Napoleon, vs. Grace Hunt, Midland, Mich. Divorce granted.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jason Kramer, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,222.96.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dale Miller, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $3,480.49.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. It Is Not Just Pizza LLC, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $3,340.62.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Kevin Kreinbrink. Plaintiff awarded $703.07.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ryan and Ashley Bowman, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $282.83.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Kwasniak, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $268.01.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tammey Norden, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,836.31.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. KJG Enterprises LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $9,181.73.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. W.R. Pringle Ltd., Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,342.74.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nancy Hespe, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,342.13.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Randoulf Zimmerman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $842.50.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Constance Spiess to Jeffrey Spiess, et al, lot 6, Bockelman's Fourth Add., and west 11.4 feet of lot 6.
Jane Apel, et vir, trustees, to Milton Apel, co-trustee, lot 196, Adam Stout's Add.
Jacob Zachrich, et ux, to Seth Izor, et ux, lot 109, Riviera Heights Sub., Fifth Add.
Milton Hahn, et ux, to Bradley Meister, et ux, lot 3, block 2, east part, and 6 inches of lot 2.
Amber Link, et vir, to Kris Link, lot 31, Hague and Raff's First Add,. east half; and lot 32, east half.
Napoleon Township —
Gerald Laver, et ux, to Joshua Middleton, et ux, Sec. 9, 2.4 acres.
Gary Gilliland II, et ux, to Gary Gilliland, et ux, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Hal Luebker, trustee, to Lawrence Farison, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 25, 1.1 acre.
Damascus Township —
Rex Mason to Carol Mason, trustee, lot 33, 225 acres.
Carol Mason, trustee, to same, lot 33, 187 acres.
Carol Mason, trustee, to MJGenerations LLC, 371 acres.
Julie Norberg, et al, successor trustee, to Julie Norberg, lots 40-41, Lammers and Bonham Sub.
Rex Mason to Carol Mason, trustee, Sec. 14, 19.7 acres.
Carol Mason, trustee, to MJGenerations LLC, Sec. 14, 19.7 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Gerald Franz, et ux, trustees, to Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 2, 30.6 acres; Sec. 23, 57.8 acres; Sec. 13, 51.6 acres, 32.1 acres; Sec. 22, 6.3 acres.
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Suzanne Wischmeyer, Sec. 2, 30.6 acres.
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Michael Franz, Sec. 23, 40 acres.
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Nicholas Franz, Sec. 22, 5 acres; Sec. 23, 17.8 acres; Sec. 13, 51.6 acres.
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Anne Franz, trustee, Sec. 13, 32.1 acres, 51.6 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Timothy McEwen, et ux, to Jeffrey Froelich, et ux, Sec. 30, 1.3 acres.
Margie Moneghan, et al, to Annette Tietje, et al, Sec. 4, 0.9 acres.
Lynette Fruth, et al, to Shawn Schoonover, et ux, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Darlene Snyder, et al, to Shawn Schoonover, et ux, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Dianna Uzzel to Shawn Schoonover, et ux, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Kenneth Moneghan, et ux, to Shawn Schoonover, et ux, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
D&J Property Enterprises LLC to Ismael Delgado, lot 464, original plat.
Gary Diem, et al, to George Edmunds, et ux, lot 196, original plat, south half.
Kristi Baden to Bruce Beach, in-lot 4 and in-lot 3, Auditor's Sub., lot 7.
Dennis Boyer to Karen Ludemann, lot 513, original plat.
Harrison Township —
Gary Gilliland II, et ux, to Gary Gilliland, et ux, Sec. 35, 27.7 acres, 77 acres.
Gary Gilliland, et ux, to Sheila Parcher, et al, Sec. 35, 27.7 acres, 77 acres.
Freedom Township —
Napoleon Dairy LLC to Green Top Acres LLC, Sec. 15, 77.9 acres, 1.5 acres.
William Von Deylen to William Von Deylen, trustee, et al, Sec. 25, 70.6 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Germi Damron, et ux, to Martinez and Sons, lot 14, Brayer-Kaufman First Add.
Monroe Township —
Donald Hahn to Mildred Hahn, et al, Sec. 27, 39 acres.
Gary Gilliland, et ux, to Sheila Parcher, et al, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Gary Gilliland, et ux, to same, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Paul Brubaker Sr. to Gage Bright-Ewertz, lot 8, Hill's Second Add.
Richfield Township —
Joseph King to Donald Kleman, Sec. 32, 1.5 acres.
Marion Township —
Lee Creager, et al, to Lee Creager, et ux, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
