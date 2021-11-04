Henry County Courthouse
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Craig Tipton, Napoleon, and Heather Tipton, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Crown Asset Management, LLC, vs. Connie Slagle. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPVI, LLC, vs. Kristine Hoops. Money judgment.
Fan Distributing, LLC, vs. Rachel Butler. Money judgment.
Crown Asset Management, LLC, vs. Danielle Shoffer. Money judgment.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Kristina Kahrs, unknown spouse and unknown tenants. Foreclosure.
SAC Finance, Inc., Cincinnati, vs. John Kryder, McClure. Other civil.
State of Ohio Dept. of Taxation, Cleveland, vs. Scott Judge, Liberty Center. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Burkholder to Michael Burkholder, trustee, Sec. 17, 9.32 acres.
Bernita Norden (LE), et al, to Patricia Norden, et al, Lot 8 J. Scofield's Second Add., Sec. 35, 0.29 acre.
Bernita Norden (LE), et al, to Patricia Norden, et al, Lot 14, Sec. 35, 0.2 acre.
Aaron Gerken to Aaron Gerken, et ux, Sec. 24, 1.5 acres.
Freedom Township —
Stephen Niermann, et ux, to Kyle Niermann, Sec. 22, 1.5 acre.
Edna Homan (LE) to Sharon Loomer, Sec. 17, 62.43 acres.
Norma Damman, trustee, to Steven Wesche, et al, Sec. 25, 0.75 acre.
Jeffrey Griggs, et ux, to Zachary Mahnke, et ux, 2 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Harry Durham to Rose Marie Durham, Sec. 17, 76.24 acres.
Andrew Rausch, et ux, to Andrew Rausch, Sec. 2, 1.1 acres.
Phillip Johnson, et ux, to Bed Investment Group, LLC, Sec. 25, 1.2 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Harry Durham to Rose Marie Durham, trustee, Sec. 8, 2.14 acres.
Juan Reyes III, et ux, to First National Bank of America, Lot 3 Cramer Sub., Sec. 34, 0.92 acre.
Alan Brown, et ux, to Taylor Brown, Sec. 16, 5 acres.
Paul Hale Sr. to Adam Jones, et ux, Sec. 13, 1.59 acres.
Paul Hale Sr. to Adam Jones, et ux, Sec. 13, 1.71 acres.
Josua Elling, et ux, to Joshua Elling, et al, Sec. 15, 5.44 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Jason Bostleman, et al, to Eric Miller, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Mike Wenner to Wesley Wenner, Lot 1, Royal's Add and 2 S 1/2.
Holgate Corp —
Natasha Blackburn to James Blackburn, et ux, Lot 29, Brayer, Kaufman First.
Natasha Blackburn to James Blackburn, et ux, Lot 82, Brayer, Kaufman First.
Natasha Blackburn to James Blackburn, et ux, Lot 30 Brayer, Kaurman First.
Jose Salaz Jr. to Alanna Salinas, Lot 3 Hillabold-Packard.
Marion Township —
Donald Busch to Donald Busch, et ux, Sec. 8, 10 acres.
Donald Busch to Donald Busch, et ux, Sec. 8, 30 acres.
Donald Busch to Donald Busch, et ux, Sec. 2, 77.24 acres.
Donald Busch to Donald Busch, et ux, Sec. 8, 25 acres.
Hamler Township —
Ronald Spangler, et al, to Kenneth Smith, Sec. 10, 1.05 acres.
Ronald Spangler, et al, to Kenneth Smith, Sec. 10, 0.5 acre.
Shirley Spangler to Kenneth Smith, Sec. 10, 1.05 acres.
Shirley Spangler to Kenneth Smith, Sec. 10, 0.5 acre.
Monroe Township —
Randal May, et ux, to Axel Shanks, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Malinta Township —
Devin Filip, et al, to Allison Robinson, Lots 3 and 4, 0.37 acre.
Harrison Township —
Powell Creek Properties, LLC, to Jeremy Zachrich, et ux, Lot 122 L.G. Randall's First Add.
Jaz Properties, Ltd., to Anthony Johnson, et al, Sec. 7, 0.5 acre.
Liberty Township —
Carol Mackin, et al, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 4 acres.
Carol Mackin, et al, to Kline Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 4 acres.
Daniel Wachtman, et ux, to Daniel Wachtman, trustee, et al, Sec. 19, 2.57 acres.
Judith Leininger (LE) to Duane Ackerman Sr., et ux, Lot 2, G.P. Parish's First Add.
Judith Leininger (LE) to Duane Ackerman Sr., et ux, Lot 3, G.P. Parish's First Add.
Judith Leininger (LE) to Duane Ackerman Sr., et ux, Lot 4, G.P. Parish's First Add.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 24, 39.09 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 24, 20 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 24, 37.75 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 24, 1.13 acres.
Clark Myles to Clark Myles, trustee, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Patrick McColley, et al, to Michael Yaney, Sec. 30, 2.19 acres.
Tammy Sunior to Caleb Smith, Sec. 26, 2.09 acres.
Marianne Baum to David Juhasz, et ux, Sec. 33, 36.55 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 32, 77.5 acres.
Loretta Snyder to Lawrence Westhoven, et al, Sec. 29, 9.88 acres.
Douglas Elling, et ux, to Douglas Elling, Lot 1 Cunningham Annex, Sec. 30, 0.5 acre.
Douglas Elling, et ux, to Douglas Elling, Sec. 30, 0.14 acre.
Damascus Township —
Wells Crop Farms, LLC, to Jonathan Lightfoot, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Benjamin Sonnenberg to Timothy Herman, Sec. 18, 1.42 acres.
McClure Township —
Bonnetta Mullen to Pearl Hardesty, Lot 17, Phillpot's First Add.
Bartlow Township —
Sharon Simon to Nathan Schey, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp —
John Fitzenreiter to Richard Weber, Lot 6, Glendale Second Add.
John Fitzenreiter to Richard Weber, Lot 7, Glendale Second Add.
Robert Varallo to Douglas Ellinger, Lot 32, J.H. Stearns Add.
Ralph Pendleton, et ux, to Ralph Pendleton, Lot 629 original plat, 630, 631, 632.
Napoleon Corp —
Michael Mathena to Cathy Kuesel, Lot 47 Richter's Third Add., outlots 12.
Roy Wallace to Roy Wallace, trustee, et al, Lot 8 Farison Add., 0.5 acre.
Roy Wallace to Roy Wallace, trustee, et al, Lot 3, J.G. Lowes First Add., Outlot, pt SE corner.
Georgia Fortner to Eric Fortner, Lot 43, Richter's Third Add., Outlots 12.
Billie Brunn to Dylan Rohrs, Lot 5, Springwell's Add.
Caryn Tanner to James Nash, et ux, Lot 18, O.E. Huddle's Sub.
S.A.S. Group Company to John Black, et ux, Lot 97, Twin Oaks Sub., Seventh Add., Sec. 22.
Miriam Lane to Blake Baldwin, Lot 18A Replat of Lot 18 E T. Barnes Add.
Emily Stites to Lisa Gleason, Lot 14, Heller-Donnelly's First.
Elena Sifuentes to Joseph Beck III, et ux, Lot 3, First Highland Add., Pt and Pt 4, Lot 2 Tri Pt.
S.A.S. Group Company to William Wagner, West View Villas S Pt. Lot 33, Sec. 14, 0.16 acre.
Adam Jones to Ashley Oyer, et al, Lot 35 E.T. Barnes First, outlots.
Derek Distel to Priscilla Maciejewski, Lot 27.
Thomas Manahan, et al, to Thomas Manahan, Lot 63 Original Plat and 64 N Pt N Pt etc.
Gary Mann to Gary Mann, et al, Lot 8 W. Daggett's Sub., Outlots 7.
Kevin Bidwell, et ux, to Kevin Bidwell, Lot 6, SEc. 13, 0.11 acre.
Craig Meyer, et al, to Laurie Meyer, Lot 8 Stelter's Add. 9.
Tucker Armstrong, et al, to Donna Mills, Lot 16 Hague and Raff's 17.
Kelly Aldrich to Allan Witte, Lot 22, Fairground Add.
Kelly Aldrich to Allan Witte, pcl. Lake Area, Sec. 12, 0.47 acre.
