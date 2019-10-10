Henry County
Marriage licenses
Bret Thomas, 24, Liberty Center, electrician, and Cheyenne Rentschler, 24, Liberty Center, physical therapist assistant.
Anthony Lawrence, 29, Deshler, sanitation, and Jessica Brown, 25, Deshler, stay-at-home mother.
Christopher Taylor, 36, Grand Rapids, landscaper, and Regina Arthur, 33, Grand Rapids, call center specialist.
Ronald Torrez, 52, Napoleon, RN, and Rhonda Revis, 57, Napoleon, admissions coordinator.
Common Pleas
On the docket
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St., vs. Stephanie Gray, Napoleon, and spouse, if any; Ohio Homeowner Assistance LLC, Columbus; the Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
The village of Holgate vs. the unknown heirs of Deidrich Meinen; Henry County Treasurer Calvin Spiess, Napoleon; Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer, Napoleon. Other civil/appropriation.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Mitchell Frye, Hamler. Other civil.
Journal entries
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Amanda Sperling, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $514.36.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Matthew Clark, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $907.14.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael and Traci Gerdeman, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $390.14.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kelsey Crow, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $424.47.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Abbey Hoffman, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $141.49.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brian and Norene Keller, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,307.59.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffery and Emily Pinson, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,523.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Larry and Colleen Scott, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $253.12.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Lorrie Agan, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $1,284.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Cynthia Sheets, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $178.02.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Wesley Wiechers, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $801.69.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. James Greene, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $102.45.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Shayne Johnson, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $410.25.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael Rice, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $10,933.87.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Andrew Shanks, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $548.93.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Danielle Schlenk, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $5,496.43.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. River City Tire and Auto LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $11,181.21.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jami Meeks, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $275.04.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Alicia Vandenk. Plaintiff awarded $2,594.33.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Theresa Paxton, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $4,697.45.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. vs. Theresa Briner, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,647.88.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Toby Geahlen, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $3,766.60.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. vs. Thomas Oberhaus, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $3,661.87.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kellie Zimmerman, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $844.43.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
David McMahon to same, lot 22, Bockelman's First Add., south half; and lot 23.
Richard Alvord, et ux, to Erik Belcher, et ux, lot 58, Twin Oaks Sub., Third Add.
Catherine Rex and Lu Ann Gifford, et al, to Catherine Rex, Lindsay Gifford III, et al, co-trustees, lot 4, W. Daggett's Sub., outlot 7.
Napoleon Township —
Edna Vajen to Richard Vajen, trustee, Sec. 5, 5 acres.
Richard Vajen, trustee, to Matthew Dominique, et ux, Sec. 5, 5 acres.
J&B Wilkerson LLC to Bradley Wilkerson, et ux, Sec. 31, 0.5 acres.
George Gubernath Jr., (dec.) to Robert Gubernath, et al, Sec. 3, 1.1 acre.
Washington Township —
Joseph Westhoven, trustee, to Patricia Canelli, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 7.8 acres, 2 acres; Sec. 33, 62.2 acres; Sec. 34, 61.6 acres, 77.5 acres, 11.9 acres, 1 acre; Sec. 22, 126.2 acres, 129 acres; Sec. 35, 69.9 acres, 1.2 acres, 7 acres, 10.8 acres, 30.4 acres; Sec. 3, 25 acres.
Kyle Perry to Rose Rhoads, et vir, Sec. 32, 4 acres.
Harrison Township —
Robert Schmenk, et ux, to Catherine Schmenk, trustee, Sec. 13, 3 acres.
Liberty Township —
Courtney Patton to Bradley Martin, et al, Sec. 28, 2.1 acres.
Damascus Township —
George Wells Sr., et ux, to George Wells Jr., et al, Sec. 19, 39 acres.
James Jogerst, et al, to Jeremy Treen, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.6 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Delbert Thatcher, et ux, to Delbert Thatcher, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.2 acres, 0.04 acres.
Eric Cline, et ux, to Ethan Edwards, Sec. 35, 0.38 acres.
Benjamin Meyer, et ux, to Mallory Homier, Sec. 35, 0.3 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Stephen Snavely, trustee, to Leanna Shavely, lot 86, original plat.
Stephen Snavely to Leanna Shavely, lot 86, original plat.
Richfield Township —
Thomas Jennings, et ux, to Brenda Jennings, Sec. 16, 1 acre.
Marion Township —
Clarence Rosebrock (dec.) to Rose Rosebrock, et al, Sec. 13, 78 acres.
McClure Corp. —
David Allen Jr., et ux, to JDLK Expedited Logistics LLC, lot 1, original plat, and part of vacated alley; lot 14, original plat.
Florida Corp. —
Jason Rickenberg, trustee, to Tyler Varner, et al, lot 59, original plat, and 1/2 of vacated alleys.
