Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Huntington National Bank, Cleveland, vs. Nicholas Barlow, et al, Lyons. Foreclosure.
Loancare, LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Kenneth Thomas, et al., Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Brian Mehlow, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., Middleburg Heights, vs. Steven Vaughn. Money judgment.
K. K. Collisions, Inc., Liberty Center, vs. Top Hawks, LLC, Dearborn, Mich. and Columbian Logistics, Grandville, Mich. and Schupan & Sons, Inc., Kalamazoo, Mich. Other civil.
Carla Flowers, McClure, and Eric Flowers, McClure. Dissolution of marriage.
Joshua Steffey, Maumee, vs. Dawn Steffey, Napoleon. Divorce.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Lori Horton, Adrian, Mich. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Bradley Szeremeta to Bradley Szeremeta, et al, Lot 4, J. Scofield's Third Add., Sec. 35.
Bradley Szeremeta to Bradley Szeremeta, et al, Lot 1, Sec. 25, 0.2 acre.
Freedom Township —
Robert Nofziger, et al, to Helen Nofziger, Sec. 17, 1.23 acres.
Rebecca Snyder to Craig Cullen, et ux, Sec. 26, 1.37 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Jeffrey Rathge, et ux, to Jeffrey Rathge, trustee, et al, Sec. 4, 2.5 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, et al, Sec. 11, 50 acres.
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, et al, Sec. 12, 108.41 acres.
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, et al, Sec. 12, 11.59 acres.
Patricia Dubois to Brian Dubois, Sec. 24, 2.44 acres.
Florida Township —
James Sharp, et ux, to James Sharp, et ux, Lot 99, Cook's Second Add. and 100, vacated alley.
James Sharp, et ux, to James Sharp, et ux, Lot 6, Cook's out lots W. pt.
Terry Krogman, et ux, to John Kistner, Sec. 8.
Cameron Farms, LLC, to Brian McAtee, et ux, Sec. 13, 2 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, et al, Sec. 2, 119.9 acres.
Kay Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, et al, Sec. 2, 2.79 acres.
Eugene Lammers (LE) to Mary Jean Kleingers, et al, trustee, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Mary Jean Kleingers, et al, trustee, to Stephen Lammers, et al, trustee, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Marion Township —
Patricia Shively to Michelle Knape, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Patricia Shively to Michelle Knape, et al, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 1, 28.83 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 2, 37.63 acres.
Leon St. Clair, et al, to Leon St. Clair, et al, trustees, Sec. 9, 10 acres.
Leon St. Clair, et al, to Leon St. Clair, et al, trustees, Sec. 9, 10 acres.
Hamler Township —
Austermiller Rentals of Hamler to Garret Brown, Lot 48 S 45' of W 24' orig. plat.
Monroe Township —
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 25, 69.38 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 36, 36.73 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 36, 1.53 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 1, 76.94 acres.
Michael Shepard, et al, to Michael Shepard, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 1.32 acres.
Edward Gobrogge, et al, to Kent Badenhop, et al, Sec. 22, 41 acres.
Malinta Township —
James Rhoades, et ux, to James Rhoades, et al, pcl. NW corner Lot Y.
James Rhoades, et ux, to James Rhoades, et al, Lot Y pt. NW corner, W pt NW ex. N pt., Sec. 11, 0.27 acre.
Harrison Township —
Carolyn Winseman to Travis Swihart, Lot 15, original plat, N 18' and Lot 16 and 1/2, 0.25 acre.
Carolyn Winseman to Travis Swihart, Lot 15, original plat, N 1/2 ex N 18', 0.05 acre.
Margaret Harmon to Todd Rettig, Sec. 7, 0.76 acre.
Liberty Township —
Craig Ceculski, trustee et al, Mitchell Roth, et al, Sec. 27, 0.46 acre.
Abraham Kellner to Jared Dishop, Sec. 19, 1.1 acres.
Sharon Sharpe to Sharon Sharpe, Lot 1 ex tri pt E end, Sec. 36, 0.26 acre.
Constance Zeiter, trustee, to Norman Zeiter, trustee, Sec. 35, 14.56 acres.
Leon St. Clair, et al, to Leon St. Clair, et al, trustees, NE pt. NW fl. N and W of road, Sec. 12, 1.52 acres.
B.A. Miller and Sons Trucking to B.A. Miller & Sons Trucking, Inc., 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Robin Foster to Caleb Stout, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
James Williams, et ux, to Aaron Metz, et ux, Sec. 22, 5 acres.
Frances Huffman, trustee, to Pamela Raab, trustee, Sec. 4, 1.01 acres.
Pamela Raab, trustee, to Pamela Raab, Sec. 4, 1.01 acres.
Quantum Equipment, LLC, to Jacob Thornton, Sec. 25, 6.77 acres.
Raymond Donald, et ux, to Hope Carroll, Sec. 16, 8 acres.
Anthony Biesiot, et ux, to Anthony Biesiot (LE), et al, SEc. 16, 2 acres.
Anthony Biesiot (LE), et al, to Raymond Donald, et al, Sec. 16, 2 acres.
Raymond Donald, et al, to Sara Lawniczak, et al, Sec. 16, 2 acres.
Myles Szymanski to Richard Alfsen, et ux, Sec. 13, 2 acres.
Kenneth Stewart Sr. to Priscilla Bersee, et al, Sec. 21, 2.01 acres.
Damascus Township —
Robert Blair to Amy Blair, et al, Sec. 19, 5 acres.
Joseph Potter, et al, to Ashley Chapa, et al, Sec. 14, 4 acres.
Mark Burgin to Brooke Prysiazny, Lot 22, 0.45 acre.
Meredyth Lake to Meredyth K. Tilton, et al, Sec. 12, 2.26 acres.
Brett Nye, et al, to Brett Nye, Lot 32, Cottage LSC Grd., Sec. 11.
Leon St. Clair, et al, to Leon St. Clair, et al, trustees, Sec. 18, 5.12 acres.
McClure Corp —
Martha Alspaugh (LE) to Marilyn Mason Verhelst, et al, Sec. 21, 0.7 acre.
Lee Hoffman, et ux, to Jacklyn Clark, Lot 85, J. McClure's Second Add., 0.2 acre.
Lee Hoffman, et ux, to Jacklyn Clark, Sec. 28, 0.28 acre.
Richfield Township —
Mary Weasel to Frank Weasel, et al, Sec. 18, 1.76 acres.
Mary Weasel to Benard Weasel, Sec. 18, 78.24 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 30, 16.6 acres.
Bruce Meyer, et ux, to Ryan Meyer, trustee, Sec. 20, 1.05 acres.
David Spangler to David Spangler, et ux, Sec. 7, 4.83 acres.
Robert Plotts to Benjamin Joy, Lot 4, F. Brillhart's Add., 0.35 acre.
Bartlow Township —
Patricia Shively to Michelle Knape, et al, SEc. 19, 20 acres.
Bonnie Salyers to Bonnie Salyers, trustee, Sec. 13, 23 acres.
Benjamin Forschner to Benjamin Forschner, et ux, Sec. 25, 2.01 acres.
Deshler Corp —
Dennis Rutter, et ux, to Dennis Rutter, Lot 38, outlots S.D.-J. Stearns S 75'.
Dennis Rutter, et ux, to Dennis Rutter, Lot 1, Glendale, Second Add. S 1/2 38.5'.
Kallen Harris to Dalton Garner, et al, Lot 448 original plat and @ 1/2 447 ex. E 20'.
Joseph Silecchia to Dana Hamm, Lot 20 S. D. and J. Stearns Add.
Jared Rohrs to Steven Prouty, Lot 405, original plat and 406 S 125'.
Jared Rohrs to Steven Prouty, S 125' Lots 407, 408, original plat.
Jared Rohrs to Steven Prouty, N 75' Lots 406, 407, 408, original plat.
Joseph Breece to Jamie Breece, Lot 33, S.D. and J. Stearns Add.
Joseph Breece to Jamie Breece, Lot 39, S.D. and J. Stearns Add.
James Rhoades, et al, to James Rhoades, et al, Lot 80 S. D. and J. Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp —
Glenn Morris, et ux, to Gladys Morris, Lot 32, H. Yeager's Third Add. 33-34.
Glenn Morris, et ux, to Gladys Morris, Lot 35, H. Yeager's Third Add. 36.
Glenn Morris, et ux, to Gladys Morris, Lot 32, H. Yeager's Third Add. 33-34.
Terry Michaelis to Sean Stover, et al, Pt. Lot 9 Twin Oaks Sub., First Add., Sec. 23.
Terry Michaelis, trustee, to Sean Stover, et al, Sec. 23, 1.74 acres.
Priscilla Garbers to Jean Ripke, Pcl. Lot A Sub. of Lot 3 German Mutual, Sec. 14.
Kristi Walker to Roth Ireland, Sec. 14, 1.06 acres.
Steven Duryea to Kassandra Cruz, Lot 225, Sheffield's Third Add.
Stanley Hamm to Darren Spencer, Lot 16 Park's Add. ex Alley S pt. and ex pt. SE C.
Milton Apel, co-trustee, to Particia Birkhold, et al trustees, Lot 196 Adam Stout's Add.
Junior Harmon to Jason Greiser, et al, Sec. 14, 1.12 acres.
Junior Harmon to Jason Greiser, et al, Sec. 14, 1.26 acres.
Nancy Hoover to Draciano Zamora, et ux, Lot 26, Second Highland Add.
Michael Austermiller to Michael Austermiller, et ux, Lot 16, R. K. Scott's First Add.
Michael Austermiller to Michael Austermiller, et ux, Lot 50, original plat N 1/2.
Michael Austermiller to Michael Austermiller, et ux, Lot 49, original plat N 1/2.
Michael Austermiller to Michael Austermiller, et ux, Lot 5, W. Daggett's Sub. outlot 7 S 81'.
David Burill, et ux, to Juan Sepulveda, Lot 20, W. Daggett's Sub. outlot 7.
Fern Cordes, trustee, to Cordes Rentals, LLC., Lot 4, Coe's Sub., Lot 18 Dodd.
Fern Cordes, trustee, to Cordes Rentals, LLC., Lot 86, Mary Dodd's Second Add.
Richard Hayes, to Theodore Shroyer, pcl. Lot A, Sub. of Lot 3 German Mutual, Sec. 14.
David Crandall, et ux, to Richard Nelson, et al, Lot 19 Westwood Add.
John Lather, et ux, to John Lather, Lot 59 Richter's Third, outlots 12 and 58.
Cathy Bertz to Arica Leidigh, Lot 39, Second Highland Add.
Joseph Devaul to Josiah Stottlemyer, Lot 11 Richter's Second Add.
Douglas Nicholson, et al, to Douglas Nicholson, et al, trustee, Lot 15 Harmony Acres Add., Sec. 14.
Charlyn Brickner to Alan Meyer, et ux, Lot 9, W. Sheffield Sub. Outlot 1.
Christopher George, et ux, to Ivan Green, Lot 9, Phillips outlot.
Anthony Thomas to Joel Williams, et ux, Lot 53 W Sheffield's Second Add.
Barbara Rowland to Haley Brown, Lot 30, Riviera Heights Sub.
Judy Swerline, trustee, to Kristi Wagoner, trustee, Pcl lot A, Sub. of Lot 3 German Mutual, Sec. 14.
Diane Gustwiller, et al, to Martin Stanley, Sec. 24, 0.27 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.