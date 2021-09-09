Henry County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kristin Davis-Johnson, Napoleon, and Dan Davis-Johnson, Defiance, dissolution of marriage.
Nathan D. Strange, Napoleon, and Kurstin L. Strange, Archbold, dissolution of marriage.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. AJR Inc., 1424 Scott St., Napoleon, money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Thorean Properties, LLC, 18641 County Road N, Okolona, money judgment.
Journal entries
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs. Ryan E. Fonseca, money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs. Duane Franz, money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
James A. Hogrefe, et ux to Michelle S. Wachtman, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.06 acres.
James A. Hogrefe, et ux to Michelle S. Wachtman, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 0.13 acres.
James A. Hogrefe, et ux to Michelle S. Wachtman, et al, trustees, Lot 1 Bl. 2 Bockelman's addition, Sec. 35, 0.14 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Victor H. Kruse to Phillip D. Sundermann, Sec. 6, 20 acres.
Victor H. Kruse to Phillip D. Sundermann, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
Kenneth Neuenschwander, et ux to Charlene M. Neuenschwander, Sec. 2, 0.5 acres.
Kenneth Neuenschwander, et ux to Charlene M. Neuenschwander, Sec. 2, 1.36 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Craig Franz to Craig Andrew Franz, parcel, Sec. 22, 1.5 acres.
Monroe Township —
Charla Jean Brentlinger to Shari L. Blackwood, et al, Sec. 17, 58.07 acres.
Evelyn L. Allen to Jeffrey P. Allen, Sec. 4, 11.8 acres.
Harrison Township —
Ted. C. Stover to Ronda Osborn, Sec. 7, 0.35 acres.
Rodney R. Parsell, et ux to Shaun M. Downey, Lot 8, Riverbrook Estates Sub., Sec. 10, 2.22 acres.
Rodney R. Parsell, et ux to Drew Downey, et ux, Lot 9 Riverbrook Estates Sub., Sec. 95, 2.02 acres.
Liberty Township —
James J. Tallman to Cheryl Shadday, et al, Sec. 13, 37.48 acres.
James J. Tallman to Cheryl Shadday, et al, Sec. 20, 90 acres.
Leo D. Barlow, et ux to Shirley L. Barlow, Sec. 28, 18.52 acres.
Victor A. Oberhaus, et ux to Victor A. Oberhaus, et al, trustees, Sec. 2, 1.81 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Terry R. Bartels, et ux to Lisa R. Bartels, Lot J, Sec. 25, 0.06 acres.
Terry R. Bartels, et ux to Lisa R. Bartels, Sec. 25, 0.63 acres.
Terry R. Bartels, et ux to Lisa R. Bartels, Sec. 25, 0.79 acres.
Terry R. Bartels, et ux to Lisa R. Bartels, Sec. 25, 3.23 acres.
Terry R. Bartels, et ux to Lisa R. Bartels, Sec. 25, 0.34 acres.
Brooke J. Kleeberger, et vir to Brooke J. Kleeberger, et vir, Sec. 36, 2.91 acres.
Washington Township —
Michael E. Tippenhauer, et ux to Michael E. Tippenhauer, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 4 acres.
April Spurlock to April L. Spurlock, et vir, Sec. 29, 4.03 acres.
Troy W. Westhoven, et ux to Logan Clevidence, et ux, Sec. 29, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Larry Scott to Colleen M. Scott, Sec. 12, 0.95 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Dianna Wilkins to Lucinda L. Johnson, et vir, Lots 7, 8, McClure Mfg. Machine Works.
Deshler Corp. —
Timothy M. Black, et al, to Tracy M. Black, Lot 134 original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Travis J. Nelson to Edward Allan Raynor, et ux, Lot 1 Richter's third out lots.
Kevin J. Benbow to Emily M. Trent, Lot 57, Second Highland Addition.
Kyle Oleski, et ux to Zachary A. Weber, et al, Lot 4 William Yeager's First Addition.
Joseph E. Lewis, et al to Sandra Kirkendall, et al, Lot 33 Mary Dodds Second Addition.
Curtis J. Moser, et ux to Michael S. Vary, et ux, Lot 99 Anthony Wayne Fifth Revised-undeveloped.
Mary Lou Frysinger to Louis C. Streicher, et ux, Lot 14, O.E. Huddle's Sub.
Cathy J. Oberhaus to Cathy J. Oberhaus, et al, trustee, Lot 97 original plat 5.
