Henry County
Common Pleas
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Amanda Hogrefe, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $536.64.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeffrey Briner, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $860.34.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Timothy and Heather Davis, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $2,070.98.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Daniel Jenkins and Kishwa Lester, both of McClure. Plaintiff awarded $437.64.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Scott and Doll Fuller, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $880.10.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Krista Dishop, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $18,519.33.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jeremias Martin, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $464.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chad Hartson, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,316.69.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Susan Page, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $226.77.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Chartan Enterprises Inc., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $546.39.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. KJG Enterprises LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $8,792.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. W.R. Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $3,340.45.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Smith Tire Sales and Service, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $3,428.05.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Belinda Detmer, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $689.11.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Frank Thome, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $642.71.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Dennis Cheney, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $1,146.19.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sydney Nelson, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,024.38.
Capital One Bank vs. Heather Fox, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $10,968.97.
Capital One Bank vs. Joy Wagner, address unavailable. Plaintiff awarded $2,729.21.
National Check Bureau Inc. vs. Eva Rahrig, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $1,666.68.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Lucille Cordes (dec.) to Cindy Cramer, et al, lot 10, TLR Third Add., unit 20.
Ruth Eickhoff to Ruth Eikhoff, trustee, north half, lot 8, Bockelman's First Add.
Steven Rosebrock, et al, to Robert Nemoyer, et ux, Detray lot 3, unit G, Ken-James Court Condominium.
Jeffrey Marihugh, et ux, to Jeffrey Marihugh, lot 15, E.T. Barnes' First Add.
Orpha Knapeto Annette Oram, lot 10, TLR Third Add., unit 9.
Monroe Township —
David Maassel, et ux, to Daniel Rettig, trustee, Sec. 26, 1.3 acres.
Nicholas Inkrott, et ux, to Ricky Desgranges, et al, Sec. 22, 25.3 acres.
Ruth Smith to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 1, 20 acres.
Robert Kuesel, trustee, to same, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
D&L Austermiller Farms LLC to Kevin Kurtz, Sec. 7, 55.4 acres.
D&L Austermiller Farms LLC to Beverly Eickhoff, Sec. 7, 10 acres.
Richfield Township —
James Brueshaber (dec.) to Beverly Brueshaber, Sec. 12, 20.1 acres.
Beverly Brueshaber to Brandon Brueshaber, et ux, Sec. 12, 2.9 acres.
Beverly Brueshaber to same, Sec. 12, 1.8 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Timothy Behrman, et al, Sec. 26, 2.3 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Desiree Johnson, Sec. 33, 2.5 acres.
Freedom Township —
John Damman to John Damman, trustee, Sec. 22, 1 acre; Sec. 17, 24.5 acres; Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Liberty Township —
Leslie Barnes to Leslie Barnes, et vir, Sec. 13, 1.2 acres.
Cletus Schindler, et ux, to same, Sec. 27, 0.5 acres.
Cletus Schindler, et ux, to Craig Ceculski, trustee, et al, Sec. 27, 0.5 acres, 11.4 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Michael Spurgeon (dec.) to Keith Duling, lot 159, original plat.
Barbara Schnabele to Renee Kaptur, lot 24, outlot, SD&J Stearns Add., south half.
Duwayne Rickerd (dec.) to Delores Rickerd, lot 21, outlot, SD&J Stearns Add., 100 feet by 125 feet.
McClure Corp. —
Betty Schmiesing (dec.) to Todd Carnahan, et ux, lot 13 and west half of lot 14.
Damascus Township —
Dena Joy, et al, to Shawna Joy, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
Robert Kuesel, trustee, to Ruth Smith, Sec. 34, 20 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Shane Eberle to Gary Samlow, Sec. 8, 0.6 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Terry Krogman to Terry Krogman, et ux, Sec. 25, 3 acres.
Brenda Sonnenberg, et al, to Steven Sonnenberg, et ux, Sec. 29, 38.5 acres.
Marion Township —
Lucas Brubaker, et ux, to Cody Brubaker, et ux, Sec. 1, 41.8 acres.
Brenda Sonnenberg, et al, to Steven Sonnenberg, et ux, Sec. 10, 80 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Ramona Pedraza to Maria Martinez, et al, co-trustees, lot 58, Hill's Second Add.
