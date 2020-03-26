Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Gary Geahlen, address unknown. Judgment lien.
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Deborah Fuentes, address unknown. Judgment lien.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Angela Johnson, address unknown. Judgment lien.
Capital One Bank USA Citibank North America vs. Scott DeLong, address unknown. Judgment lien.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, Irvin, Calif., vs. Tatum Hogrefe, Deshler; Amanda Hogrefe, Deshler; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Columbus; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Ronda Huber Zimmer, Malinta, and Leo Zimmer, Malinta. Dissolution granted.
Kimberly Phillips, Deshler, and Anthony Phillips, Custar. Dissolution granted.
Kierestin Haake, Napoleon, and Justin Haake, Deshler. Dissolution granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michel Meyer, et ux, to Ranchwit LLC, SE ¼, Sec. 21, 0.5 acre.
Freedom Township —
Reldon Bischoff, et ux, to Mabel Bischoff, PCL SE, Sec. 22, 1 acre.
Napoleon Township —
Ronald Smith, et al, trustees, to Ronald Smith, et al, trustees, NW (N PCL), Sec. 11, 1.531 acres.
Stanley Wiemken, trustee, to Stanley Wiemken, trustee, NW (S PCL), Sec. 11, 1.531 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Carolyn Wulff, trustee, to Todd Fedderke, et ux, NW SW, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Letcher Carico to Keith Ricker, et ux, lots 113-114, Original Plat.
Marion Township —
Mark Saman to Mark Saman, et ux, PCL NE SW, Sec. 6, 1 acre,
Hamler Corp. —
Constance Wichman, trustee, to Fields of Fashion LLC, lot 46, Original Plat.
Monroe Township —
Thomas Muntz to Thomas Crawford, SW SW, Sec. 5, 22.581 acres.
Marvin Muntz, et al, to Donald Busch, et ux, N ½, SW SW, Sec. 8, 19.5 acres.
Thomas Bostelman, et al, to Ryan Randall, et al, W ½ E ½ NE EX .37A, Sec. 30, 39.64 acres.
Harrison Township —
Joyce Nowak to Thomas Manahan, trustee, E PT SE FL, Sec. 7, 0.5 acre.
Fruth Farm, LTD, to Bruce Hesterman, PT W ½ SE ¼, Sec. 36, 5.799 acres.
Liberty Township —
Neal Slagle, et al, to Neal Slagle, et ux, PT NE ¼ NE ¼, Sec. 14, 1.85 acres.
Kirk Chambers, et ux, to Kyle White, W ½ NW EX RY, Sec. 3, 2.54 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Kyle Clemens, et ux, to Catherine Cartledge, trustee, lot 6, Dry Creek Sub.
Washington Township —
Julian Westhoven to Julian Westhoven, et al, PCL PT SW ¼, Sec. 34, 5.1 acres.
Damascus Township —
Behrman Rolloffs LLC to Northwest Solidification LLC, PCL SW SW EX PCL, Sec. 27, 7.63 acres.
James Plotts, et ux, to Benjamin Flowers, et ux, PCL SW PT SW, Sec. 29, 1.639 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Robert Van Scoyoc, et al, to Evelyn Van Scoyoc, NE NE EX RY AND PCL, Sec. 26, 39.81 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Nicole Geahlen, et al, to Heather Lynch, lot 74, part lot 75, J.H. Stearns Add.
Dennis Bremer, et ux, to Dennis Bremer, lot 112, J H Stearns Add. to 116 incl.
Napoleon Corp. —
Thomas Miller, et ux, to Logan Badenhop, et ux, lot 92, Riviera Heights Sub., Fourth Add.
Margaret Stickan to Terry Roehl, et al, lot 24, Bockelman’s First Add.
William Lowinski, et ux, to Jennifer Lowinski, lot 3, part lot 4, Mary Dodd’s First Add.
Mark Pritchard, et ux, to Missey Pritchard, lot 195, Adam Stout’s Add. and half vacated street.
Daniel Gustwiller, et ux, to Gwen Gustwiller, trustee, lot 2, Margaret C. Schultz Sub.
