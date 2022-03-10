Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Becky Bockrath, Pandora, vs. Kimberly Jackson, 1710 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Newark. Other tort.
Mariner Finance, LLC, Indianapolis, vs. Brandon Knapp, Napoleon. Other civil.
Discover Bank vs. Brian Bok. Money judgment.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon, vs. Christopher and Amy Rhoads, Holgate, and Mers Ownit Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Charlotte, N.C. Foreclosure.
Diana Wachtman, Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon, vs., Andrea Haas and unknown spouse, Napoleon, Thomas and Jayne Paterson, Napoleon, and The Henry County Bank, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Union Home Mortgage Corp, Ewing, N.J., vs. Chelsea Palmer and unknown spouse, Napoleon, JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, Columbus, and Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Rocket Mortgate, LLC, Detroit, Mich., vs. Michael Lewis and unknown spouse, Napoleon, and Treasurer of Henry County. Foreclosure.
Jamie Carrizales, Deshler, vs. Mack Carrizales Jr., Deshler. Divorce.
Journal entry
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Scottie Delong. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Robert Witte, et ux, to Ladonna Witte, Sec. 14, 1 acre.
Napoleon —
William Badenhop Sr. to William Badenhop, trustee, Sec. 27, 0.86 acre.
William Badenhop Sr. to William Badenhop, trustee, Sec. 27, 0.89 acre.
Cathleen Davis, life estate, et al, to Thomas Senior, trustee, Sec. 15, 1.23 acres.
Holgate Corp —
Stephen K. Snavely, trustee, to Stephen K. Snavely, Lot 111 original plat.
Stephen K. Snavely to Stephen M. Snavely, et ux, Lot 111 original plat.
Larry Ashbaugh, et ux, to Colleen Ashbaugh, Lot 313, less portion of original plat.
Larry Ashbaugh, et ux, to Colleen Ashbaugh, Lot 312, original plat, and lot 313 and vacated alleys.
Robin Beiswenger to Leann Swingle Spears, Lot 22, original plat.
Marion Township —
Barbara Tuttle to Brubaker Bower Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Hamler Township —
Felipe Alvarado, et al, to Elia Alvarado, Sec. 10.
Monroe Township —
James Zimmer, et al, to Diane Zimmer, et al, Sec. 5, 69.08 acres.
James Zimmer, et al, to Diane Zimmer, et al, Sec. 5, 64.03 acres.
Liberty-Napoleon Corp —
Lankenau Properties I, LTD, to Primetime Excursions, LLC, Sec. 6, 3.03 acres.
Washington Township —
Jimmy Bailey, et al, to Jimmy Bailey, Sec. 25, 4.27 acres.
Kenneth Nye, et ux, to Sonja Nye, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Napoleon Corp —
Bonnie Shafer to Kristen Rausch, Lots 63 and 64 Westwood Add.
Mary Ann Spieth, trustee, to Steven Spieth, trustee, Detray, Lot 3, Unit A, Ken-James Court Condominium, Sec. 11.
Steven Spieth, trustee, to Amber Trausch, trustee, Detray, Lot 3, Unit A, Ken-James Court Condominium, Sec. 11.
S.A.S. Group Company to Margaret Stubbs, West View Villas, S. pt., Lot 34, Sec. 14, 0.13 acre.
Robert Snyder, et al, trustees, to Randall Miller, et ux, Lot 10, Bockleman's Fourth Add.
Robert Snyder, et ux, to Randall Miller, et ux, Lot 10, Bockleman's Fourth Add.
