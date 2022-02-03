Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Judith Thompson, Deshler, vs. Marshall Thompson, Lexington, Ky. Divorce.
Steven Royal, Pioneer, vs. Kim Royal, Liberty Center. Divorce.
Norman Combs, Deshler, and Anna Combs, Lima. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Laurel, N.J., vs. Patti Krabill and unknown spouse, McClure, Franklin Credit Management Corporation, Columbus, Henry County Treasurer, Napoleon, The Provident Bank, Amesbury, Mass., and Huntington Bancshares Florida, Inc., Columbus. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank, USA, NA, vs. Fritz Grieser. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, USA, NA, vs. Fredrick Grieser. Money Judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Mark Hatcher to Patricia Wiemken, Sec. 1, 0.83 acre.
Florida Corp —
Matthew Prigge to Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation, Lot 8, school house and parcel, 2.22 acres.
Hamler Township —
Randy Imm, et ux, to Carla Flowers, Lot 63 Hill's Second Add.
Harrison Township —
Elwood Rebeau, et al, to JayHuddle Farms, Inc., Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Washington Township —
Danette Hesson to Nathan Hesson, et ux, Sec. 16, 2 acres.
McClure Corp —
Travis Schultz to Travis Schultz, et ux, Lot 31, J McClure's First Add., S 16' and 32.
Deshler Corp —
Paul Wensink to Caleb Swope, Lot 430, original plat.
Napoleon Corp —
Jon Davis, et ux, to Alysha Drain, Lot 29 Heller Donnelly's Second Add.
Frederick Miesner, et ux, to Johannah Miesner, et al, trustees, Lot 1 A H Tyler's First Add. and SE corner.
Ramona Koppenhofer, trustee, to Beth Cottin, Lot 1 Spengler's Add. and W 20' Lot 2.
Eric Kistner, et ux, to Sasha Kistner, Lot 24 H Yeager's Third Add.
Park Side Rentals, LLC, to William Meyers, Lot 38, E.T. Barnes, first outlots 39.
Park Side Rentals, LLC, to William Meyers, Lot 37, E.T. Barnes, first outlots.
William Meyers to Barnes Napoleon, LLC, Lot 38, E.T. Barnes, first outlots 39.
William Meyers to Barnes Napoleon, LLC, Lot 37, E.T. Barnes, first outlots.
Jane Warncke, trustee, to Joel Stier, Sec. 14, 0.15 acre.
Jeremiah Kauffman, et ux, to Garren Caverly, et al, Lot 21 Brickyard Sub., Sec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.