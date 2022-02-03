Henry County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Judith Thompson, Deshler, vs. Marshall Thompson, Lexington, Ky. Divorce.

Steven Royal, Pioneer, vs. Kim Royal, Liberty Center. Divorce.

Norman Combs, Deshler, and Anna Combs, Lima. Dissolution of marriage.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Laurel, N.J., vs. Patti Krabill and unknown spouse, McClure, Franklin Credit Management Corporation, Columbus, Henry County Treasurer, Napoleon, The Provident Bank, Amesbury, Mass., and Huntington Bancshares Florida, Inc., Columbus. Foreclosure.

Journal entries

Capital One Bank, USA, NA, vs. Fritz Grieser. Money judgment granted.

Capital One Bank, USA, NA, vs. Fredrick Grieser. Money Judgment granted.

Real estate transfers

Flatrock Township —

Mark Hatcher to Patricia Wiemken, Sec. 1, 0.83 acre.

Florida Corp —

Matthew Prigge to Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation, Lot 8, school house and parcel, 2.22 acres.

Hamler Township —

Randy Imm, et ux, to Carla Flowers, Lot 63 Hill's Second Add.

Harrison Township —

Elwood Rebeau, et al, to JayHuddle Farms, Inc., Sec. 20, 3 acres.

Washington Township —

Danette Hesson to Nathan Hesson, et ux, Sec. 16, 2 acres.

McClure Corp —

Travis Schultz to Travis Schultz, et ux, Lot 31, J McClure's First Add., S 16' and 32.

Deshler Corp —

Paul Wensink to Caleb Swope, Lot 430, original plat.

Napoleon Corp —

Jon Davis, et ux, to Alysha Drain, Lot 29 Heller Donnelly's Second Add.

Frederick Miesner, et ux, to Johannah Miesner, et al, trustees, Lot 1 A H Tyler's First Add. and SE corner.

Ramona Koppenhofer, trustee, to Beth Cottin, Lot 1 Spengler's Add. and W 20' Lot 2.

Eric Kistner, et ux, to Sasha Kistner, Lot 24 H Yeager's Third Add.

Park Side Rentals, LLC, to William Meyers, Lot 38, E.T. Barnes, first outlots 39.

Park Side Rentals, LLC, to William Meyers, Lot 37, E.T. Barnes, first outlots.

William Meyers to Barnes Napoleon, LLC, Lot 38, E.T. Barnes, first outlots 39.

William Meyers to Barnes Napoleon, LLC, Lot 37, E.T. Barnes, first outlots.

Jane Warncke, trustee, to Joel Stier, Sec. 14, 0.15 acre.

Jeremiah Kauffman, et ux, to Garren Caverly, et al, Lot 21 Brickyard Sub., Sec. 14.

