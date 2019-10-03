Henry County
Marriage licenses
Logan Mahlman, 25, Holgate, construction, and Makayla Fackler, 23, Holgate, resident assistant.
Michael Denton Jr., 26, Napoleon, laborer, and Kristi Nickels, 29, Napoleon, laborer.
Conner Crandall, 25, Napoleon, machinist, and Heather Brown, 25, Napoleon, teacher.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Bank of America, Plano, Texas, vs. Joel Fortier, Napoleon; and Ashley Babcock, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Dimensions Inc., Kokomo, Ind., vs. YAT LLC, Napoleon. Other civil.
Journal entries
Miranda Smith, 29, Napoleon, vs. Brent Smith, 32, Deshler. Divorce granted.
Scott Smith, Napoleon, and Cathleen Smith, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Jill Overmier, 37, Waterville, and Brent Overmier, 40, Liberty Center. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. AJR 1 Inc., Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $410.22.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Klostermeier, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $169.02.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bob’s Electrical and Plumbing Inc. Plaintiff awarded $248.32.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rivercity Speed Shop LLC, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $3,344.11.
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs. Emily Adkins. Plaintiff awarded $619.39.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Lisa Lorenzen. Plaintiff awarded $2,180.46.
Discover Bank vs. Hannah Bowen. Plaintiff awarded $1,934.79.
ProMedica Herrick Hospital, Tecumseh, Mich., vs. Brittany Ramon, Blissfield, Mich. Plaintiff awarded $3,977.53.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Shelley Smith and Victor Smith, both of Blissfield, Mich. Plaintiff awarded $2,400.62.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
MDV LLC to Todd Replogle Properties LLC, lot 24, A.H. Tyler's Third Add.
Nicky Beckwith, et al, co-trustees, to Todd Replogle Properties LLC, lot 7, J. Brennan's Add., west 132 feet by 66 feet.
Susan DeWalt to Daniel DeWalt, lot 18, Springwell's Add., north 80 feet.
Jeffrey Spiess, et al, to Carrie Eitzman, lot 6, Bockelman's Fourth Add., and west 11.35 feet of lot 5.
Mark Sonnenberg to Charles Heintze III, et ux, lot 36, Spengler's Add., west 20 feet; and lot 38, east 5 feet.
Rick Ford to Timothy Kleiman, lot 28, original plat, north 70 feet.
Elfrieda Spencer, trustee, to Cathy Jones, et al, successor co-trustees, lot 98, Riviera Heights Subdivision, Fourth Add.
Cathy Jones, et al, successor co-trustees, to David Spencer, et ux, lot 98, Riviera Heights Subdivision, Fourth Add.
Mollyann Crawford, et vir, to James Small, et ux, lot 4, Richter's Park Lane; Richter's Park Lane play area, southeast corner.
Donald Cordes, et ux, to Tami Arbaugh, lot 5, Gerken-Hoeffel First Add.
Flatrock Township —
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Anne Taylor, trustee, lot 13, 83.7 acres.
Nicholas Franz to Anne Taylor, trustee, lot 13, 51.6 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Janice Wimmer to Todd Benge, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Carol Stultz to Breeanna Adams, Sec. 35, 0.7 acres.
Freedom Township —
Julie Ryan, et vir, to same, Sec. 21, 4.7 acres.
Nick Ryan, et ux, to Thomas Kruse, et ux, Sec. 21, 4.7 acres.
Harrison Township —
Robert Lauf, et ux, to Robert and Elaine Lauf LLC, lot 10, Richter's Fifth Add., add south 55 feet; lot 11; north 30 feet of lot 12, Maumee Heights.
Liberty Township —
Terry Miller, Miller Farm SIBS5 LLC, to Bryan Miller, et ux, Sec. 1, 2 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Sheriff Bodenbender to the Huntington National Bank, lot 334, original plat, south half.
Richfield Township —
Tim Gerken, et al, to Gerken Land Management LLC, Sec. 21, 78 acres.
Damascus Township —
Duane Peters to John Roller, et ux, lot 23, Lammers and Bonham Sub. 2.
Napoleon Township —
Robert Lauf, et ux, to Jeffrey Lauf, et al, trustees, lot 7, Leisure Oaks Sub.
Jeffrey Baden to Jeffrey Baden, et ux, Sec. 16, 6.8 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Nicholas Franz, et al, co-trustees, to Renee Patterson, Sec. 22, 1.3 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.