Marriage license

Branden Kent, 21, Holgate, factory worker and Hannah Sanders, 19, Holgate, student.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Teresa Wright, 4104 Misty Shores Road, Defiance, vs. Campbell Soup Company, Camden, N.J., and Administrator Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Worker's Compensation.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Detroit, Mich., vs. Jennifer Stacy, Hamler, unknown spouse of Jennifer Stacy if any, Discover Bank, Greenwood, Del., Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon. Foreclosure.

Journal entries

FFS, Inc., vs. Sherry Gilroy. Money judgment granted.

Daimler Chrysler Financial, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Brandy Boedeker, Akron. Judgement lien.

