Henry County
Marriage license
Branden Kent, 21, Holgate, factory worker and Hannah Sanders, 19, Holgate, student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Teresa Wright, 4104 Misty Shores Road, Defiance, vs. Campbell Soup Company, Camden, N.J., and Administrator Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Worker's Compensation.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Detroit, Mich., vs. Jennifer Stacy, Hamler, unknown spouse of Jennifer Stacy if any, Discover Bank, Greenwood, Del., Treasurer of Henry County, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
FFS, Inc., vs. Sherry Gilroy. Money judgment granted.
Daimler Chrysler Financial, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Brandy Boedeker, Akron. Judgement lien.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.