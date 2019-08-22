Henry County
Marriage licenses
Ethan Pahl, 27, Napoleon, mechanic, and Kathryn Arps, 25, Napoleon, secretary.
John Powell, 47, Deshler, farmer, and Carla Eagleson, 40, Deshler, special-education aide.
Joaquin Tovar III, 40, Napoleon CNC programmer, and Angelica Diaz, 40, Napoleon, LPN.
Alex Leddy, 30, Wasilla, Alaska, corrections officer, and Jennifer Rodriguez, 27, Wasilla, Alaska, corrections officer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Andreas Williams, Napoleon, vs. Stephanie Williams, Toledo. Divorce.
Rebecca Neuenschwander, Napoleon, vs. Thomas Neuenschwander, Napoleon. Divorce.
Ryan Yoder, Stryker, and Amber Yoder, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Martinez and Sons, an Ohio Partnership, Hamler, vs. Dawn Thompson, Liberty Center; Richard Thompson, Liberty Center; The Henry County Bank, Napoleon; and the Henry County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Ellen Boutwell, 33, Deshler, and Jeffery Boutwell, 37, Findlay. Marriage dissolved.
Steven Buss, Deshler, and Samantha Buss, Findlay. Marriage dissolved.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. James and Suzette Curry, both of Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $512.49.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mason Scott, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $353.06.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mary Simon, McClure. Plaintiff awarded $146.57.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Lynn Helge, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $369.33.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Thomas Bradley and M. Bradley-Hill, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $1,667.58.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael Davenport, Grelton. Plaintiff awarded $191.98.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Wyatt and Brookeann Rosebrook, both of Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $1,800.13.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. James Teeple, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $3,499.74.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Philip Krueger and Brennan Krueger, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $195.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Daniel Sizemore and Brianna Sanchez, both of Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $426.08.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mary Brazee, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $384.32.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jacqueline Durbin, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $202.52.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. April Hernandez, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $125.46.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald and Stephanie Kern, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $147.42.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kathren and Travis May, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $655.73.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mathaniel and Corina Muncy, both of Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $266.34.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tammy Murray, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $118.50.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Manuel and Rose Ramirez, both of Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $234.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Robert and Julie Shadday, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $222.30.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Cassandra and Levi Shanks, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $585.46.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dennis Wiseman III, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $229.99.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. John Banachowski, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $695.32.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Devin Cuarisma, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $234.74.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Donald Espinosa Jr., Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $303.08.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Oberlin Fiscal Jr., Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $1,039.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Mike McGraw, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $931.30.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jordan Henry, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $490.43.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Steve Hernandez, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $149.90.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tamar and Jerry Hernandez, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,029.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Kyle Hintz, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $406.48.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Amy Korzeniewski, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $300.34.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Donna Mills, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $138.44.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Rachel Oberhaus, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $351.57.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Terry and Serena Roof, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $342.73.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael Seibert, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $103.60.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Todd and Julie Schultz, both of Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $704.21.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Joshua and Kimberly Smith, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $289.25.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Philip Snow, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $185.21.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Jerry and Jeannie Strain, both of Colton. Plaintiff awarded $183.98.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. James Trisel, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $1,240.10.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Christopher and Amy Willier, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $919.24.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Cody Woodring, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $257.88.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Allan and Christine Wright, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $2,515.50.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Abel Corser, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $155.29.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Dorothy Marcum, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $202.78.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Sue Pinson, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $386.07.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tressa Casillas, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $111.28.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Brian Cherry, Holgate. Plaintiff awarded $374.31.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michael Gobrogge, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $222.50.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Claudia Gonzalez, Hamler. Plaintiff awarded $150.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Shelby Huffman, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $170.55.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nadine Kerrigan, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $158.51.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Michelle Laver, Liberty Center. Plaintiff awarded $507.36.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Gregory Parent, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $290.63.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Nichol Porter, Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $353.84.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Tyler Richards, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $745.98.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Raul and Henrietta Alvarado, both of Deshler. Plaintiff awarded $172.77.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Ronald Andonian, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $104.56.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Connie Froelich, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $247.36.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Melba Brown, Napoleon. Plaintiff awarded $19,896.41.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. W.R. Pringle Limited, Malinta. Plaintiff awarded $687.30.
Capital One Bank vs. Paula Ashley. Plaintiff awarded $4,087.37.
Portfolio Recovery Association LLC vs. Amy Willier. Plaintiff awarded $1,761.30.
Synchrony Bank vs. Michael Theisen. Plaintiff awarded $5,907.16.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, Adrian, Mich., vs. Derek Muterspaugh. Plaintiff awarded $5,537.13.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Corp. —
Jenell Westhoven to Jason Klingler, et ux, lot 41, West Sheffield's Second Add.
Janice Knepley to Donald Eberle, et ux, lot 55, West Sheffield's Second Add.
Mary Hoover to Mary Hoover, trustee, lot 11, O.E. Huddle's Sub.
Jordan Plassman, et ux, to Brian Hughes, et ux, lot 75, Riviera Heights Sub., Second Add.
Stephen Kloos, et ux, to Scott Speiser, et ux, lot 28, Gerken-Hoeffel Second Add.
Keith Fruchey to Roger Sell, et ux, unit B, Appian Way condo, replat lots 4-6.
Napoleon Township —
Thomas Rosebrock, et al, to Thomas Rosebrock, et ux, Sec. 8, 1.5 acres.
Erika VanPoppel to Joseph VanPoppel, Sec. 6, 3.1 acres.
Richard Hogrefe, et ux, to Richard Hogrefe, et al, trustees, Sec. 20, 5.6 acres.
Richfield Township —
Delbert Behrman to Lorna Behrman, trustee, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 38.5 acres; Sec. 34, 38.4 acres; Sec. 35, 60 acres.
Lorna Behrman, trustee, to Lorna Behrman, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 38.5 acres; Sec. 34, 38.4 acres; Sec. 35, 60 acres.
Lorna Behrman, trustee, to Lorna Behrman, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 38.5 acres; Sec. 34, 38.4 acres; Sec. 35, 60 acres; Sec. 28, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 38.6 acres.
Lorna Behrman to Andrea Thompson, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 28, 38.5 acres; Sec. 34, 38.4 acres; Sec. 35, 60 acres; Sec. 28, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 38.6 acres.
Marie Panning, et al, to Nicholas Panning, et al, Sec. 33, 0.1 acre.
Nicholas Panning, et ux, to same, Sec. 33, 2.1 acres, 0.1 acre.
Joanne Sonnenberg to Joanne Sonnenberg, trustee, Sec. 5, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Mary Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, Sec. 26, 3.7 acres, 10.6 acres.
Kenneth Myles to Mary Myles, trustee, Sec. 26, 11.9 acres.
Kenneth Myles to Kenneth Myles, et ux, Sec. 26, 33.2 acres, 45.6 acres, 5 acres, 1 acre.
Cheryl Moore to Austin Rosales, et ux, Sec. 20, 5 acres.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 0.4 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Martha Sunderman to Richard Sunderman, et al, lot 593, original plat; lots 594-596, south half.
Richard Sunderman, et al, to Kolby Seemann, et al, lot 593, original plat; lots 594-596, south half.
Thomas Sunderman, et ux, to Kolby Seemann, et al, lot 593, original plat, lots 594-596, south half.
Kolby Seemann, et al, to Nicholas Vallejo, et al, lot 438, original plat.
Sandra Rosebrook to Kathren May, lot 111, D-J Stearn's Add., except north 50 feet.
Tammie Lecher to Nicole Geahlen, et al, lot 74, J.H. Stearn's Add., east part of lot 75; lot 78, J.H. Stearn's Add., and part of lots 76-77.
Kay Armstrong to Apolonia Mendez, south 200 feet, outlot 15, J.H. Stearn's Add.
Marilyn Wickard, trustee, to Melanie Stewart, lot 45, outlots, west part of vacated street.
Pleasant Township —
Peggy Brinkman to Missing Rail Land and Cattle LLC, Sec. 28, 2.9 acres, 0.1 acre.
John Folk, et ux, to Joseph Pennington, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.3 acre.
Joseph Pennington, et ux, to same, Sec. 22, 0.5 acre, 0.3 acre.
John Folk, et ux, to same, Sec. 22, 1.8 acres.
Damascus Township —
Delbert Behrman to Lorna Behrman, trustee, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Lorna Behrman, trustee, to Lorna Behrman, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Lorna Behrman to Andrea Thompson, et al, trustees, Sec. 16, 70.7 acres.
Troy Pedraza to Carr's River Bottoms LLC, lot 34, Cottage LSD GRD.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 31, 30.3 acres.
Monroe Township —
James Schwiebert to Cheryl Schwiebert, Sec. 35, 2 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Robert Kuesel, et al, Sec. 1, 60 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Dianne Adkins, Sec. 3, 36.1 acres.
Doris Kuesel to Tina Rodriguez, Sec. 1, 40 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Blake Fisher, Sec. 26, 2.1 acres.
Lee Kirkum, et ux, to same, Sec. 32, 1.5 acres.
John Drewes to John Drewes, et ux, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 28, 40 acres, 37.2 acres, 27.8 acres, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Anthony Koppenhofer, et ux, to Brice Knick-Koppenhofer, trustee, Sec. 2, 0.8 acre.
Kenneth Phillips, et ux, to Gregory Phillips, et al, lot 50, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Ricky Miller, et ux, to Jesse Miller, et ux, Sec. 36, 0.4 acre.
Freedom Township —
Timothy Bower, et ux, to Todd Polker, et ux, Sec. 26, 3.7 acres.
Harrison Township —
Brenda Michel to Brenda Michel, et al, lots 25-26, Schaper's First Add.
Jan Burkhard, et ux, to Jan Burkhard, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 1.9 acres; Sec. 11, 36.6 acres; Sec. 35, 55 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Henry County Land Reutilization to Hamler Community Park Inc., lots 5-7, T. Dempsey's First Add.
Flatrock Township —
Tonya Koenig to Tonya Sanders, et ux, Sec. 34, 2 acres.
Marion Township —
John Drewes to John Drewes, et ux, Sec. 11, 1.4 acres.
Ridgeville Township —
Patricia Basselman, trustee, to Kenneth Wyse, et ux, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Kenneth Miller, et ux, to Joshua Rufenacht, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.9 acre.
