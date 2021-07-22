Henry County
Marriage licenses
Dustan Rhoads, 36, Liberty Center, contractor and Isabelle Cohara, 18, Liberty Center, cashier.
Payton Topp, 19, Liberty Center, mechanic and Mathia Ganger, 19, Liberty Center, housekeeping.
Joshua Gerken, 39, Napoleon, youth director and Rache Jakubs, 27, New Haven, Ind., assistant principal.
Kyle Davenport, 24, Liberty Center, electrician and Leah Hetrick, 23, North Baltimore, dental hygienist.
Steven Leaders, 44, Napoleon, operating engineer and Tracy Behnfeldt, 42, Napoleon, bank teller.
Common Pleas
On the docket
James Howe, Napoleon and Diane Howe, Napoleon, dissolution.
Midland Funding vs. Mary Bovee, address unknown, money judgement.
Midland Funding vs. James Ford, address unknown, money judgement.
Cavalry SPV vs. Joel Fortier, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Richard Moser, et ux, to Sue Moser, Sec. 29, 12.4 acres, 7.6 acres.
Joshua Thourot to Bradley Gerth, Sec. 35, 0.5 acres.
Freedom Township —
Kenneth Meyer, et ux, to Kenneth Meyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 37.22 acres, 2.25 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Gene Cordes to Rojelio Pedraza, Sec. 2, 4.23 acres.
Daniel Speiser, et ux, to Daniel Speiser, et ux, trustees, Sec. 3, 7.95 acres.
Thomas Rosebrock, et ux, to Amber Finn, et vir, Sec. 8, 1.5 acres.
Kenneth Meyer, et ux, to Kenneth Meyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 24, 17.67 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Kevin Wenzinger to Heather McDougle, et vir, Sec. 35, 1.16 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Linda Dickey, et al, to Timothy Bathurst, Sec. 21, 25 acres.
Eldred Eiden to Elizabeth Eiden, trustee, Sec. 22, 3.23 acres.
Michael Wagner, et al, to Michael Wagner, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 5.25 acres, 20 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Annette Beck, et vir, to M3K3 Properties, LLC, lot 40, William Kaufman First Add.
Hamler Corp. —
Earl Lieb (life estate) to Road Y Double E, LLC, lot 63, Hill’s Second Add.
Road Y Double E, LLC to Nicholas Vance, et al, lot 63, Hill’s Second Add.
Monroe Township —
Ryan Schwiebert, et ux, to Ryan Schwiebert, Sec. 35, 1.2 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Richard Hannum II, to Dennis Meyers, lots 37 and 69, original plat.
John Banachowski to Vincent Pinson, lot 3, J. Raymond’s Add.
Betty Bartles (life estate) to Debra Hefflinger, et al, Sec. 25, 0.34 acres.
Timothy Ohlrich to Alfredo Villasana Castillo, Sec. 25, 0.14 acres.
Damascus Township —
Roger Hood, et ux, to Catherine Hood, Sec. 27, 1.5 acres.
Bernard Blasius Jr., et ux, to Ad Mangas, LLC, Sec. 27, 2.13 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
R.I.H. Investments, LLC, to Smith and Hogrefe Investments, LLC, Pt. Lot 3, Stearns Add.
Napoleon Township —
Martin Hogrefe Jr;., et ux, to Martin Hogrefe Jr., et ux, lot 33, Northcrest Add.
Claire Sutton to Myranda Roberts, et vir, lot 60, Sheffield’s Second Add.
Todd Conmay to Garret Barton, lot 64, Sheffield’s Second Add.
Debra Riebesel to Joshua Lesniak, lots 178-179, Sheffield’s Third Add.
Randall Nemire, et ux, to Justin Damman, et ux, lot 23, Adam Stouts Add.
Cameron Caryer, et ux, to Charles Bohls, et ux, lot 90, Riviera Heights Third Add.
Craig Bostelman, et al, to David Burill, et ux, lot 47, Twin Oaks Second Add.
S.A.S. Group to Troy Slattman, Pt lot 73, Twin Oaks Fourth Add.
