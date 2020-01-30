Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Anne Marie Westrick, Napoleon, and Kevin Westrick, Holgate. Dissolution.
Jennifer Perdew, Napoleon, and Robert Perdew, Napoleon. Dissolution.
Matthew D’Angelo, Toledo, vs. Amber D’Angelo, Archbold. Divorce.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, Anaheim, Calif., vs. David Gerschutz, Holgate; Janet Gerschutz, Holgate; State of Ohio Taxation, Columbus; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
Tyler VonDeylen, Malinta; Jodie VonDeylen, Malinta, vs. Forbes Hewlett Transport Inc., Brampton, Ontario, Canada; c/o George Stott, president, Forbes Hewlett Transport Inc., Brampton, Ontario, Canada; Leslie Fatheringham, Brooklyn, Ontario, Canada; State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance, Bloomington, Ill.; John Does 1-5 inclusive. Other civil.
The Van Poppel Corp., Napoleon, aka J&C Repair Service, vs. S. Con Companies of Michigan Corp., Plymouth, Mich.; Jeff Stokes Plymouth, Mich. Other civil.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., aka/dba Norwest Bank Minnesota vs. Patti Holman, aka Patti McLoud, McClure; unknown spouse of Patti Holman; Provident Bank, Cincinnati; Henry County treasurer, Napoleon; MidAm Financial Services Inc., Carmel, Ind. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, aka/dba Wachovia Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Larry Scott, McClure; Jane Doe, unknown spouse; State of Ohio Taxation Department, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Larry Ashbaugh, Napoleon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Harold Knepley, trustee, to Marilyn Knepley, trustee, Sec. 11, 30 acres, 20 acres.
Andrew Clady, et al, to Andrew Clady, et al, Sec. 34, 70.39 acres.
Andrew Clady, et ux, to Clady Farms, LLC, Sec. 34, 70.39 acres.
Hamler Township —
Carlos Raymundo, et ux, to Hector Raymundo-Garcia, lots 20-21, 23, Original Plat 22, 24.
Marion Township —
Andrew Clady, et ux, to Clady Farms, LLC, Sec. 6, 83.3 acres, 75.32 acres.
Monroe Township —
Elizabeth Eberle to John Eberle, Sec. 30, 40.17 acres.
Harold Knepley, trustee, to Marilyn Knepley, trustee, Sec. 18, 95 acres.
Michael Willford, et al, to Carolyn Willford, Sec. 21, 2.06 acres.
James Willford, et ux, to Carolyn Willford, Sec. 21, 2.06 acres.
Cynthia Dinius, et ux, to Carolyn Willford, Sec. 21, 2.06 acres.
Carolyn Willford to Jason Kurtz, et al, Sec. 21, 2.06 acres.
Andrew Clady, et al, to Andrew Clady, et al, Sec. 16, 37.54 acres.
Andrew Clady, et ux, to Clady Farms, Sec. 3, 26.335 acres, 26.66 acres; Sec. 16, 37.54 acres.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to Norbert Norden, Sec. 28, 1.88 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Henry Carpenter, et ux, to Henry Carpenter, et ux, Sec. 10, 0.81 acre, 0.67 acre.
Liberty Township —
State Line Farms to Veronica Aranjo, Sec. 24, 0.87 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Johnny Page, et ux, to Dustin Fife, et ux, part lot M23, 0.29 acre.
George Harris to George Harris, et ux, lot 6, Sarah Sohn’s Add.
Damascus Township —
Jerry Meyer, et al, trustees, to Sharon Matzinger, Sec. 20, 37.12 acres.
Richfield Township —
Alma Marie Meyer to Jerry Meyer, et al, trustee, Sec. 7, 80 acres.
Sharon Matzinger to Jerry Meyer, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Jerry Meyer to Sharon Matzinger, Sec. 20, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Denise Eckel to Danette Rosebrock, Sec. 6, 21.09 acres.
Danette Rosebrock to Denise Eckel, Sec. 6, 10.54 acres.
Denise Eckel to Darrell Botjer, et al, Sec. 6, 16.34 acres.
Darrell Botjer, et al, to Darrell Botjer, et ux, Sec. 6, 16.34 acres; Sec. 6, 10.54 acres.
Napoleon Corp –
U.S. Bank National Association to Etabag Properties, LLC, part lot 30, Spengler’s Add.
Eldor Cordes, et ux, to Fern Cordes, Sec. 14, 0.24 acre.
Vernon Oberhaus, et ux, to Clayton Bockelman, et ux, lot 47 Sheffield's Third Add.
Victor Lange, et ux, to Irma Lange, lot 17, Brickyard Sub.
James Bechtol, et al, to Ruskey Restorations Inc., lot 2, Lombard Add.
Nannette Bechtol to Ruskey Restorations Inc., lot 2, Lombard Add.
S.A.S. Group Company to Colleen Miller, West View Villas part lot 31.
Terry Brubaker to Sharon Brubaker, trustee, lot 15-16, part lots 17-18, Phillips outlots.
Bina Spitler, life estate, to David Spitler, lot 226 Sheffield’s Third Add.
Norman Minnick to Nathaniel Minnick, part parcel 1, Sec. 24; lot 28, H Yeagers Third Add.; lot 2, JG Lowes First Add.; parcel lot 1, J.G. Lowes First Add.; lot 3, H Yeagers First Add.; part lot 5, Lombard Add.
Napoleon Township —
Norman Minnick, et ux, to Norman Minnick, et ux, lot 3, Leisure Oaks Sub.
Richfield Township —
Lorna Behrman to Cole Behrman, et ux, Sec. 28, 1.995 acres.
Liberty Center Corp —
Alfred Bollman, et al, trustees, to James Bollman, trustee, part lot 5, CC Young’s First Add.
James Bollman, trustee, to Randall Fisher, et ux, part lot 5, CC Young’s First Add.
Washington Township/Liberty Center Corp. —
Jerrold Endicott, et al, to Jerrold Endicott, et ux, Romaker Annex, Sec. 31, 0.38 acre, 0.26 acre.
