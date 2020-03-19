Henry County
Marriage licenses
Tommie Dean III, 29, Napoleon, construction, and Jade Jennings, 25, Napoleon, debt collector.
Aaron Wyse, 27, Napoleon, civil engineer, and Julie Stokey, 31, Napoleon, aesthetician.
Damian Myers, 44, Deshler, maintenance technician, and Alyson Young, 44, Deshler, coordinator.
Steven Buss, 39, Deshler, laborer, and Ellen Freeman, 33, Deshler, heavy equipment operator.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Crystal Stannard, North Baltimore, vs. Jason Stannard, Deshler. Divorce.
Lee Valentine, Sherwood, vs. Monica Valentine, Napoleon. Divorce.
Calvary SPV LLC, address unknown, vs. Jack Myers, address unknown. Judgment lien.
Journal entry
Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. McCann Drycleaners LLC, Bryan; Joshua McCann, Ney; Michael McCann, Bryan. Cognovit judgment granted.
