Henry County

Marriage licenses

Tommie Dean III, 29, Napoleon, construction, and Jade Jennings, 25, Napoleon, debt collector.

Aaron Wyse, 27, Napoleon, civil engineer, and Julie Stokey, 31, Napoleon, aesthetician.

Damian Myers, 44, Deshler, maintenance technician, and Alyson Young, 44, Deshler, coordinator.

Steven Buss, 39, Deshler, laborer, and Ellen Freeman, 33, Deshler, heavy equipment operator.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Crystal Stannard, North Baltimore, vs. Jason Stannard, Deshler. Divorce.

Lee Valentine, Sherwood, vs. Monica Valentine, Napoleon. Divorce.

Calvary SPV LLC, address unknown, vs. Jack Myers, address unknown. Judgment lien.

Journal entry

Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. McCann Drycleaners LLC, Bryan; Joshua McCann, Ney; Michael McCann, Bryan. Cognovit judgment granted.

Load comments